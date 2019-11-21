Summit Habitat has been working closely with Park County government and the Town of Fairplay to bring workforce housing solutions to the area.
Summit Habitat has accepted the call to build three or four duplexes between Saint Joseph’s Church and South Park Schools (Fifth Street and and Castello Avenue in the town of Fairplay).
These homeownership opportunities will be accessible to families and individuals earning less than 80 percent of the area’s average median income and will focus on serving local educators, first responders, law enforcement and local municipal employees.
Thanks to the Enterprise Zone accreditation, all donations made to this project will qualify for an additional state income tax credit.
Cash donations = 25 percent state income tax credit.
In-kind donations = 12.5 percent state income tax credit.
We’re inviting you to join us in expanding local homeownership opportunities for those struggling to lay down roots in our communities. Invest in the Park County Workforce Housing project today.
Give online at https://www.coloradogives.org/SummitHabitatforHumanity/overview.
Or mail a check to PO Box 4330, Breckenridge, Co., 80424.
For questions or for more information contact April-Dawn Knudsen, Summit Habitat for Humanity, executivedirector@summithabitat.org, or call or text 719-360-4429.
