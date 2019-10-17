Voters in the Southern Park County Fire Protection District will have a chance to vote “yes” or “no” for a 4.424 mill levy increase, from the currant 7.846 mills to 12.270 mills, in the upcoming November elections. The increase will be listed on the voting forms as ballot issue 6A.
Most small, rural fire departments are always strapped for cash, have aging, breaking down vehicles and equipment, a small, hard-to-keep-and-train pool of volunteers and a large district to cover. SPCFPD is no exception.
SPCFPD covers 242 square miles surrounding Guffey, sometimes making response times long. There is a low population density, which means not a lot of revenue. The average age of the department’s vehicles is 23.5 years, resulting in often very costly breakdowns and repairs.
SPCFPD was formed in 1987 as a fire response department only. The department has since added year-round fire, rescue, EMS and a transporting ambulance service, and expanded from one station in Guffey to three, adding two stations in the district.
Each station has a fire engine, brush truck, squad truck and an ambulance. The district also has two water carriers (tenders), a mini-pumper and a rescue ATV.
The district has a full-time paid chief and part-time paid call personnel. Currently, there are 20 volunteers on the roster, five of whom are EMTs.
The annual call volume has almost tripled in the last 10 years. EMS calls are up 210 percent due to increased population and tourism to and through the district, causing more medical and traffic accident responses. The aging population, with an average age of 62.5 years, has also added to the EMS call volume.
All this being said, the district has asked for only one mill levy increase, in 1999.
Current revenue is just not keeping up with call demand, even though the district pursues all avenues of income, including grants. Outdated equipment, long-deferred facility maintenance and budget shortfalls will negatively impact the department’s ability to provide fire and EMS services in the future, stated the fire department board of directors press release.
The district strives to provide high quality, timely fire and EMS services to the district, maintain a safe working environment for department members, train volunteer fire fighters and EMTs and exercise strict fiscal discipline.
The district seems to have done a prudent job of working with short revenues to provide that service and add EMS services as well, under a 20-year-old mill levy intended to cover fire response only.
The district fire board members, all volunteers, do not take the request for a mill levy increase lightly. The board conducted a complete assessment of the condition of the district’s three stations, 14 vehicles, medical equipment and outdated fire equipment, and identified any deficiencies based on regulatory requirements, building and fire codes and just good, sound operating practices.
The fire board developed a required five-year Capital Improvements Program from their analysis. The CIP included 33 projects that were prioritized over the five years based on effective response, personnel safety, infrastructure maintenance, regulatory requirements, potential to impact the district’s ISO rating, investment payback, and whether the district would “pay now or pay a lot more later” to correct deficiencies.
The ranking of the Insurance Services Office, an independent for-profit organization, helps determine homeowners insurance rates. The district is constantly working on keeping the rating low by improving response times, having an optimal staff level, training personnel, updating communications, and fire prevention education.
While lowering the ISO rating for most of the district’s population is not realistic, improving and maintaining all aspects of the department is a benefit to everyone.
The total estimated cost to address the district’s deficiencies in the CIP is $888,000. Even with the 4.424 mill levy increase the increased department annual revenue would be $132,533, thus taking the department 6.7 years to complete the CIP. The board feels that with effective management, grants and increasing collections, they should be able to complete the CIP within the five years, though.
Knowing that availability of water is critical in improving response time, the board recently built a thirty-thousand-gallon water storage facility behind the station in Guffey, which included a fire hydrant, all paid for by grant monies. This project will decrease water tender fill times and make more water available to certain residents and businesses in the town of Guffey.
In the last four years the department has gotten $162,250 in grant monies which include $77,000 for the water storage facility and hydrant, $63,000 for firefighter Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus and bunker gear, $5,000 for cardiac monitors, $15,000 for medical equipment and $2,250 for advanced EMT training.
The tax increase for the property owner is based on the total property value. The fire board did a detailed analysis of the tax increase. Tax on a property worth $25,000 would be $7.91 per year. Tax on a property worth $400,000 would be $126.53 per year. The median taxpayer could expect a yearly $40.32 tax increase, or $3.36 per month.
An increased mill levy will “add value to the district by increasing confidence that when district citizens make a 9-1-1 emergency call, the district will be there for them,” stated fire board member Gary Kaszynski in an email.
An increased mill levy will “fund anticipated budget shortfalls, maintain response capability and promote an enhanced EMS program,” a fire board press release said.
“If the mill levy is not passed, services could be curtailed, but the district will continue to provide services to the best of its ability,” added Kaszynski.
The voter needs to weigh the advantages and disadvantages of a better district fire department and a little higher tax versus a more limited fire department with no added tax.
In the voter’s Notice of Election pamphlet, there are some compelling reasons to vote for Referendum 6A in the summary section. There are no arguments against Referendum 6A.
For more information, call the Guffey fire station at 719-689-94779, visit SPCFPD.org/6A or guffeyfire.net/6A, or email Chief Eugene Farmer, eugene@guffeyfire.net.
Everyone is welcome to attend the fire board meetings the first Thursday of the month unless that falls on the first or second, then the meeting is the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.
