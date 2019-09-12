Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary tells me that wisdom is the ability to discern inner qualities and relationships. It also says a wise person has a deep understanding of life things.
A friend of mine recently suggested that I look into this business of wisdom. It got me to thinking.
It made me question the difference between smart and wisdom. I learned they are two very different qualities.
As a former high school teacher, I had the privilege of working with many smart students. They were generally motivated and interested in learning. They were engaged and involved.
Wisdom, to me, takes smart further. The wise person wants to discover the meaning behind the learning. Most often, the wise one takes what he or she learns and finds the life lesson for mankind.
Fairly early on, I realized my brain always needed to go deeper to share. Thus, my first book, “Braille Me,” in which I try to go deeper into relationships. In 1984 I wrote the results of going deeper, “Oh Lord, so you’ve made man. Men of birch and men of steel and then you made me. But not of birch and not of steel, you made me a sponge and then you placed me in the rain.”
The self-understanding of my own need helped me in my teaching career and in my research with wild animals.
The older I got, the more I experienced the path to what seemed like life lessons; thus I needed to share.
During this time I delved deeply into how it felt to lose a child, suffer divorce, lose a husband to death, and finally to lose one’s health. My own depth taught me. But, do you know it wasn’t until I moved to a Brookdale living facility six years ago that I knew about discovering life lessons through simply living with people like me. They, too, were trying to live out the last part of life’s circle with wisdom and grace.
I had lived through loss and I knew how it felt. But only through living with others like me did I see the loss as disorienting. Seeing others lose made me see and feel their lostness. What we all had lost, really, was our sense of independence.
So I learned to listen, really listen, and I learned that smart doesn’t cut it. But wisdom can show us how to restart. We need to realize the importance of stepping onto a new path. Wisdom can show us that joy is an inside feeling in the present lifetime.
Let’s realize we have so far surrounded ourselves with everything and everybody to make us who we presently are, and then this huge life change comes. Wow. Hard? Oh you bet it is.
Another thing I understood was that every resident in the facility is here for a medical reason or just needing more care. This meant I had to know that constantly talking about my own pain was unnecessary and self-centered.
There is a resident who is ninety-two years old. He can barely see or walk, even with a walker. But, let me tell you, he laughs, he always ask the other person with him how they feel and he waits for the answer. He also gives hugs.
He is a master of positive attitude, no matter how he feels. I see his wisdom that he shares with all of us. It’s his life lesson to share.
Then we have a lady who taught music in the Denver schools for years. Now, in her nineties, she has trouble remembering dates, names, whatever, but that lady can sit down at our piano and play anything you ask her to play.
She is always happy to share her music. Why? Because she has the wisdom to know the importance of music in our lives.
Also, every Thursday morning a group of us just gathers to talk. We share what we’ve learned in our life. Each of us has developed wisdom and we have learned to share it. Why? It helps us each to know better how to live what we have learned.
One of my daughters, after a terrible car accident, lost her leg. At the time she was earning her PhD degree so she could work with children with cancer in a children’s hospital. She always volunteered her Saturdays to entertain and talk with the kids.
It got much harder with one leg and a cane. But she was smart enough to know the importance of her work.
She donned a clown suit, and with her guitar she got on the city bus to continue loving those brave and scared children, one leg or not. That is wisdom.
At eighty-seven, here’s what myself has taught me. Life is eternal, and love is immortal, and death is only a horizon, and a horizon is nothing save the limits of our sight.
Let’s learn and then live it.
