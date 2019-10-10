The Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon has invited service providers and businesses to meet seniors and show that the Bailey area can support a strong provider network for seniors. The expo will be held Friday, Oct 18, from 9:30 a.m untit 1:30 p.m., at Platte Canyon High School in the east building gymnasium.
There are over 4000 seniors in Bailey and surrounding areas.
The Platte Canyon area has been lacking in services and funding. We want to change that, but we need the support of our seniors, their families and caregivers. We are bringing service providers to you. Come meet and share your thoughts and concerns on being a senior in an underserved rural community.
The mission of SAPC is to help seniors understand and navigate the diverse and difficult system of care and services for our aging population.
Come be present and allow the vendors and providers to answer your questions.
Some of the services providers featured:
Area agencies that offer senior care and in-home assistance.
Local businesses that offer senior discounts and specialty services from dentistry to in-home hearing tests.
Connection technologies for medical and socialization interactions.
Various insurance programs explained.
The Platte Canyon Fire Protection District Chief and Fire Adapted Bailey will share information about rural fire hazards specific to seniors.
Park County Human and Veterans Services will explain programs offered to seniors, from Medicaid to transportation.
Flu shots available, too, thanks to Park County Public Health.
Box lunches will be available for purchase while they last, or visit our wonderful Platte Canyon restaurants following the Senior Expo.
Are you a service provider for seniors? We want you to register.
For more information and to register, contact Chris Marie Larson at 720-656-1955 or cmshee72@gmail.com or Jim Glenn at jimglenncolorado@gmail.com
Sponsors include House Call Hearing, Routinify, Snowy Peak Community Services, Park County Human Services and Veterans Services, Platte Canyon Fire Protection District, Fire Adapted Bailey, and Colorado Realty Pros.
