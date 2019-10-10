National 4-H Week would never be missed in Park County, where the ever-popular youth development organization boasts a hearty membership 150 strong.
The opportunity to celebrate National 4-H Week this year occurred Oct. 6-12. In addition to a National 4-H Week Banquet held last Saturday at Jefferson Community Center, a county-wide 4-H Spirit Day was designated for Oct. 8, on which day 4-H participants donned their club apparel at their respective schools.
According to Jennifer Adams, Park County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development, 4-H-related exhibits and projects were also displayed at the Park County Offices building throughout the week in observance of the occasion.
The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week was “Inspire Kids to Do,” which highlights how 4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement.
The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors is designed to ensure that kids in every county and parish in the country are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.
As for the current state of 4-H activities in Park County, Adams said it could not be better thanks to a wealth of strong leadership and record numbers of volunteers and participants.
“We have more volunteers than ever, and without them, our program would be nothing,” Adams said. “With the support of the county commissioners and the support of the Park County Fair, along with amazing leadership and club participation throughout the county, we are as strong as ever and growing every year.”
4-H is the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, and its mission is to cultivate confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now.
In the United States, 4-H programs empower six million young people through the 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension services in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county and parish in the country.
Interestingly, 4-H has recently demonstrated an adaptive quality by broadening its focus to areas not generally perceived to be 4-H-related.
“We are teaching photography, bee-keeping, cake decorating, visual arts and wood and leather working,” Adams said. “Shooting and archery are becoming popular, too. They are are probably our fastest-growing activities.
“There is just so much more to 4-H than people might think, and that also helps to foster interest.”
The organization already has a well-documented reputation for teaching life skills such as discipline, responsibility, accounting and common business practices, animal welfare and compassion, and the value of hard work.
Those life skills are on display every year at the Park County Fair, where 4-H students inevitably steal the show with award-winning, championship animals that have blossomed as a result of their hard work and under their care.
In most cases parents purchase the first animal, and then the kids are on their own in utilizing initial proceeds from the sale of the first animal to purchase more. Generally, that process is repeated to the tune of sizeable profits over time.
The process of buying and selling animals also promotes a rare brand of toughness and teaches difficult life lessons to 4-H participants. After months of providing unconditional love, care and attention to their animals, 4-H members must eventually say good-bye and oversee the sale of their animals to the highest bidder.
Those lessons, while difficult, are simply part of the ranching lifestyle, and often part of the 4-H experience. That lifestyle, of course, has had an immeasurable impact on Park County’s past and continues to be a powerful socio-economic influence today.
Andrew Garcia, a Bailey resident and rancher who currently has two daughters participating in 4-H activities, makes a strong case as to why he wouldn’t want to raise his children any other way.
“We believe strongly in the ranching lifestyle, and the qualities it instills in these kids,” Garcia said. “We think it’s a worthy investment because it teaches them about life, death, responsibility, accountability, business and social skills, and the list goes on. I don’t know where else kids would get that like they do in ranching communities, or in the ranching lifestyle.”
A safe prediction is that the Park County 4-H Club will continue to grow and prosper in this ranch-rich environment, much like the head-turning animals that blossom while under the care of youthful but dedicated 4-H participants.
And while championship-caliber animals are an appealing by-product of 4-H activities, the continued education and development of Park County youth will continue to be the main draw.
