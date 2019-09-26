The Town of Fairplay’s only September 2019 meeting was held Monday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m.
Program Finance Manager Rebecca Paruch and Construction Project Manager Michael Richter of ChargePoint, Inc., presented their electric vehicle charging opportunity for the board’s consideration.
The presentation included a breakdown of the proposed construction project, costs to the town, ChargePoint’s responsibilities, and models of Colorado’s projected electric vehicle use.
ChargePoint, Inc. is based out of California, and was awarded a $10.33 million grant from the Colorado Energy Office.
“It’s part of a multi-state project to encourage the sale of electric vehicles and extend travel options for drivers,” according to 91.5 KRCC’s Dec. 10, 2018 article, “Colorado Invests $10.33 Million To Install Electric Vehicle Charging Stations.”
“Charging stations will be placed along Interstate 70 from Grand Junction to Denver, U.S. Highway 50 from Lamar to Montrose, and throughout Interstate 25, among other places.”
ChargePoint, Inc. provided an EV charging overview for consideration. Should Fairplay agree to participate, a Tier Two EV charging station would be installed within the process of construction of the River Park Project.
Tier Two refers to two DC fast chargers with high power dispensers. Platforms, power modules, power blocks and all the conduit would also be installed for four EV chargers, should the town choose to install additional dispensers in the future.
Though the estimated project value would be around $300,000, Fairplay’s contribution would not exceed $10,000 as a donation agreement with ChargePoint and the Colorado Energy Office’s ALT Fuels EV charging program.
Fairplay’s commitment would also end after five years, should the town choose to no longer provide the charging stations.
If Fairplay chooses to participate, the maintenance and warranty would be covered by ChargePoint for the five years, with an opportunity to renew the warranty for another five years.
The town also approved the beginning of the “Public Hearing Process for the proposed adoption of the 2012 International Building Code, the 2012 International Residential Code and several others,” per the assistant to the Town Manager/Deputy Clerk Mason Green’s July 10 memorandum, which was included in the meeting packet.
Also approved was a Memorandum of Understanding between the town, the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, and the Department of Local Affairs.
The MOU would ensure $5,000 funds from a mini-grant toward the Fairplay Monument sign design.
A memorandum from the Director of Public Works Jim Brown advised he had received a response from SGM regarding a Request for Proposal that was initiated by the town for a water study. SGM is already the town’s contracted engineering firm.
The study would seek to determine the water available in the Beaver Creek watershed, and work to “develop options to maximize water production within your (Fairplay) system,” as stated in a Sept. 6 letter from SGM’s Angie Fowler, project manager/principal, to Tina Darrah, Fairplay’s town administrator.
The board approved moving forward with the water study and will begin the process of seeking grant funds to cover at least half of the $45,215 cost.
