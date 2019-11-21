Children of all ages are invited to come to Lake George Library for the 15th annual “make your own candy house party.” It takes place Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. at the library in Lake George. It’s fun, it’s festive, and free.
All supplies are provided and library volunteers will be on hand to help get those creative juices flowing.
“The kids always have a good time and we get several artistic houses from simple ones to ones with decks and fences, etc.,” said Cassandra Noftz, branch manager.
Reservations are necessary for this very popular event, space is limited, and reservations will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents can make reservations by phone by calling 719-748-3812, or send an email to lakegeorgelib@parkco.us.
Children will build and decorate their own candy houses and can take them home. There are no prizes or competition, just fun and imagination. The children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The Lake George Library is located at 37900 U.S. Highway 24, which is on the lake side of the highway. The turn off is less than a quarter mile east of County Road 90.
(0) comments
