Parade
First place – The American Legion Post 172 Riders
Second place – The Fairplay Library
Third place – The Flying W Ranch on Beaver Creek Road, Sea Biscuit the Miniature Horse
Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest
Age 12 and under, Holden and Reid Hunt, Palmetto, Fla.
Age 12-17, Lindsey Underwood, Broomfield, Colo.
Age 18 and over, Tammy Peterson, Como, Colo.
Strut Your Mutt Dog Competition
Look-a-Like – “Willow” and Ripley, owned by Thomas Elliott
Best Trick – “Jasper,” owned by Kaylin Medina
Biggest Dog – “Thor,” owned by Robin Rivers
Smallest Dog – “Havara,” owned by Eva Phelps
Most Patriotic – “Cassie,” owned by Markie Boley
Best – “Hotdog” with owners Ketchup & Mustard
Burro Buster 5K Scholarship Fundraiser Race
Women
Age 18 and under – First place, Sydney Williams, Littleton, Colo., 24:52 (and first overall woman)
Age 19-29 – First place, Anna Westbrook, Lawrence, Kan., 34:35
Age 30-39 – First place, Susanne Rabos, Thornton, Colo., 32:06
Age 40-49 – First place, Elizabeth Schneider, Westminster, Colo., 32:00
Age 50-59 – First place, Deborah Clark, Littleton, Colo., 33:47
Men
Age 18 and under – First place, Ollie Williams, Littleton, Colo., 19:06 (and first overall Man)
Age 19-29 – First place, Jeff Cuno, 20:07
Age 30-39 – First place, Brandon Walker, Gulfport, Miss, 24:58
Age 40-49 – First place, Rod McLennan, Bailey, Colo., 32:16
Age 50-59 – Matthew Rush, First place, Highlands Ranch, Colo., 29:31
Age 60-69 – Greg Peak, First place, Salida, Colo., 34:24
(For a complete list of finishers visit www.visitfairplay.net)
