Park County officials sworn in Tuesday before standing-room-only audience
Jan. 11
By Kelly Kirkpatrick
Just tribute was paid to a number of outgoing Park County officials, and new ones were officially sworn in Tuesday at the Park County Offices Building in Fairplay.
Highlighting the ceremony was the swearing in of Sheriff Tom McGraw, District 3 Commissioner Ray Douglas, Undersheriff Steve Spodyak and new County Tax Assessor Monica Jones. Park County Clerk & Recorder Debra Green did the honors of swearing in new officials.
The ceremony was witnessed by a standing-room-only audience, and very little of that was available by the time McGraw was sworn in to an enthusiastic round of applause. McGraw replaces former Sheriff Fred Wegener, who served the department for 28 years and as Sheriff for 20 years prior to retiring in 2018.
Sheriff holds press conference regarding Maggie Long homicide; she was burned alive
Feb. 1
By Kelly Kirkpatrick
Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw held a news conference Monday at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in Lakewood to update the public on the investigation into Maggie Long’s murder. McGraw reported several pieces of new information that have been uncovered as a result of the investigation. Long was deliberately burned alive in her house, and arson was likely used to try to destroy evidence.
Long was murdered Dec. 1, 2017, at her place of residence in Bailey. The popular Platte Canyon High School student was 17 years old at the time of her death.
At least three male suspects are believed to have been involved in Long’s murder, which the Sheriff referred to as a “targeted attack.” The suspects spent a considerable amount of time at Long’s house on the day of the crime, and the suspects deliberately chose to take Long’s life. One or more of the suspects might have sustained physical injuries as a result of the fire.
House fire in Woodside, child rescued, arrest warrant issued
March 1
By Walter L. Newton
In the early hours of Feb. 18, a fire started in a house on 2 Granada Way in Pine, part of the Woodside subdivision, which was followed by a heroic rescue of a six-year-old boy by an off-duty Platte Canyon Fire Protection District fireman, and then the unintended consequence of an arrest warrant being issued for one of the tenants of the house.
Jessica Lynn and Jordan Austen Cantrell were renting the house. Along with their son, they moved into the house in April of 2016. After the fire, an investigation of the property by the Park County Sheriff’s Office discovered an illegal marijuana grow and numerous other illegal drugs in the house.
Colorado Springs woman killed at Eleven Mile State Park
April 12
By Walter L. Newton
The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 700 block of South 8th Street April 4, on a reported shooting. When the officers arrived, they found the body of an adult female with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the scene and confirmed the death as a homicide.
A subject was detained at the South 8th Street location and was identified as Joshua Alan Thomsen, 20 years of age, and a resident of Colorado Springs. Thomsen revealed that the homicide had actually occurred in Park County in the area of the Eleven Mile State Park.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and responded to the area in Eleven Mile State Park, as provided by the CSPD. PCSO is now the lead in the case and is being assisted by the CSPD.
The body has been identified as Amy Elizabeth Shrieves, 21 years old, of Colorado Springs. Shrieves and Thomsen were known friends in the Colorado Springs area.
Competing interests collide on the North Fork of the South Platte River
May 10
By Kelly Kirkpatrick
Imagine a fall fishing experience on the North Fork of the South Platte River near the picturesque community of Bailey. Temperatures are moderate. The rich, blue sky is virtually cloudless. Mature groves of aspen, in their autumn splendor, stand majestically cloaked in endless layers of shimmering gold.
“No wonder U.S. presidents used to fish here,” you think to yourself. You thank yourself for playing hooky from work, take in a liberating lung-full of glorious mountain air, hop into your waders and head down to water’s edge.
The river’s unusually low flow comes to your immediate attention. Stepping into the water you note the absence of typical bug life on and around the water’s surface. Upon closer inspection, you witness fish of all species and sizes behaving lethargically, often treading almost motionless in the water when you wade by, or even when you bump into them.
Soon thereafter, dead fish are surfacing and washing downstream in large numbers. You look as masses of deceased fish begin to create unsightly piles of waste along the water’s rocky edges. Fish that should appear in fly-fishing brochures are suddenly lying lifeless all around you. By the ordinary standards of any fisherman, sportsman or lover of the great outdoors, it is a heart-wrenching sight to behold.
Platte Canyon High School students make history on Puget Sound
June 7
By Kelly Kirkpatrick
The culmination of imagination, ingenuity, perseverance and courage played itself out in dramatic fashion last weekend, when a haggard but satisfied crew of 18 students, teachers and parents from Platte Canyon High School made history by completing the SEVENTY48 Boat Race from Tacoma, Wash., to Port Townsend, Wash. The race started from Tacoma at 8 p.m., Friday, May 31.
The PCHS boat finished 23rd of 109 registered entries in the race, landing at Port Townsend in just 17 hours and 41 minutes of the 48 hours allotted to complete the course.
More than that, however, the completion of the seemingly impossible mission demonstrated the awesome power of a single idea, no matter how radical or highly improbable that idea might seem at its conception.
The plan was to have students build a 40-foot outrigger canoe with no existing shop room on campus, to form a yacht club at 8,000 feet above sea level, to test the three-section vessel in the local swimming pool and then race it 70 miles on the unforgiving waters of the sounds, bays and inlets of the area using nothing but paddles for power.
It’s all about burros
July 19
By Kelly Kirkpatrick
The 71st celebration of burros and their irreplaceable place in mining history will take place July 26-28 in Fairplay.
More than 10,000 people participate in festivities such as burro races, llama races, kiddies’ pack dog races, gold panning, a parade, outhouse races, more than 145 arts, craft and food booths, local musical entertainment, a barbecue and barn dance, a pancake breakfast, a petting zoo, cowboy church services and much more.
As usual, the highly competitive long and short-course World Championship Pack Burro Races will serve as centerpieces amongst a lengthy list of events and activities. The races challenge donkeys and human partners alike in journeys covering considerable distances and severe changes in elevation along the way.
The Long Course race begins on Front Street in Fairplay, goes up Mosquito Pass (elevation 13,185 feet), and returns to Front Street in Fairplay.
The Short Course race begins on Front Street in Fairplay, follows the Long Course to the designated turn-around and returns to Front Street in Fairplay. Distance is approximately 15 miles.
Conflicting accounts emerge regarding teachers’ salaries in Park County School District RE-2
Aug. 9
By Kelly Kirkpatrick
Unsuccessful teacher’s salary negotiations have prompted an emotionally-charged dispute between Park County School District RE-2 and its educators.
PCSD RE-2 encompasses Edith Teter Preschool, Edith Teter Elementary School, South Park Middle School and South Park High School, all of which are located in Fairplay.
The district also includes Lake George Community Charter School and Guffey Community Charter School.
Students attending schools within PCSD RE-2 reside in Fairplay, Alma, Como, Jefferson, Hartsel, Guffey and Lake George.
A press release dated July 1 by the Colorado Education Association, a statewide federation of teacher and educational workers labor unions, and the South Park Education Association, an organization representing and comprised primarily of teachers within the district, stated that PCSD RE-2 had allowed its contract with educators to expire as of June 30, and that the district was unwilling to negotiate a new deal.
About 90 teachers within the district stand to be impacted by the ongoing dispute.
At last, the doctor is in for South Park area residents
Sept. 6
By Kelly Kirkpatrick
For the first time since 2013, residents of South Park will soon have much-needed access to local health care.
And even though Dr. Kevin Hattaway will technically be serving as the primary provider of that health care, he strongly prefers to be thought of, and referred to, simply as “Doctor.”
“I chose to practice medicine in Fairplay in order to return to what motivated me to become a doctor in the first place: to treat people with compassion and respect as their family doctor and not just a healthcare provider,” Dr. Hattaway said.
“I strive to re-establish the time-honored doctor-patient relationship based on mutual respect and a sense of community.”
According to Dr. Hattaway, the very essence of practicing medicine, and receiving medical care, has been diluted and diminished by the ever-growing influence of the medical insurance industry.
“Practicing medicine has changed drastically over the last 25 years, and has unfortunately evolved from being centered around doctor-patient relationships, to patient-insurance or doctor-insurance relationships,” Dr. Hattaway said. “The crux of medicine is the doctor-patient relationship, and should never revolve around profits before patients, as it all too often does these days.”
Local residents sound off about state’s most deadly highway
Oct. 18
By Kelly Kirkpatrick
A town hall-style meeting was held Oct. 9 at the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District Station #2 in Bailey. The primary purpose of the meeting was to discuss the possible removal of the existing traffic light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 285 and County Road 43A.
Parties scheduled to attend included Park County Commissioners Dick Elsner and Ray Douglas, County Manager Tom Eisenman, and a representative from the Colorado Department of Transportation, who would be charged with receiving recommendations and input and answering questions from concerned citizens.
The agenda contained only two items, and at first glance seemed rather nondescript. But a standing-room-only audience that packed in well before the meeting got underway provided an early hint that interest in the topic was high, and that input was likely to be plentiful.
Teachers return to classrooms, but request federal mediator to evaluate district finances
Nov. 1
By Kelly Kirkpatrick
South Park Educators Association and the Park County School District RE-2 recently reached a memorandum of understanding, prompting teachers to return to the classrooms Oct. 24 following a 10-day strike.
The memorandum does not include any agreement on compensation and will have to be approved by the district at a special meeting as soon as it can be scheduled. The agreement was approved by the union late that same night.
The temporary agreement was reached through the assistance of a federal mediator over the course of this week. As a means of securing specific, long-term solutions, the SPEA, through the Colorado Education Association, filed a request with the Colorado Department of Labor to have an independent third party examine the finances of the PCSD RE-2.
That request was also met with approval by the district.
SPEA President Taya Mastrobuono said the teachers were happy to return.
“I am proud to go back to my classroom tomorrow after spending ten days fighting for my students’ futures,” said Mastrobuono. “I know all SPEA members share my enthusiasm to see our kids again and continue the critical work we do to help all students learn, grow and reach their full potential.”
Two years later, Maggie Long’s murderers still at large
Dec. 6
By Kelly Kirkpatrick
Two years after the Dec. 1, 2017 murder of Maggie Long, much has changed.
Parties responsible for conducting the murder investigation have changed, with the election of a new county Sheriff in November of 2018.
The murder investigation itself has also evolved, as an assortment of crime-solving agencies, in conjunction with the Park County Sheriff’s Department, have distributed an increasingly frequent string of public announcements and updates pertaining to the case.
As a result of those efforts, public awareness about intricate and often painful details of the murder, as well as the state of the ongoing investigation, has increased considerably.
Last week, for example, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation released a statement suggesting that a fourth person might have been involved in Long’s murder. All information prior to that statement indicated that there were three individuals spotted at the Long residence on the day of the murder, and investigators had not publicly mentioned the possibility of, or evidence pointing to, a fourth suspect.
CBI reports that the fourth possible perpetrator could be male or female, and that the suspect had long hair.
