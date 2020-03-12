The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to eight motor vehicle calls, 13 animal control calls, 14 motorist assist calls, six reckless driver calls, 117 traffic stops, four welfare check and 316 other calls. The total calls amounted to 478.
Arrests
Christopher David Bierhaus from Boulder was arrested March 6 on charges of first degree kidnapping enticing/persuading victim with injury, extortion aggravate unlawful act with chemical/biological substances and menacing with real or simulated weapon. He is still in custody.
Michael Anthony Dudash from Colorado Springs was arrested March 3 on charges of violation of bail bond conditions (bond revoked). He is still in custody.
Joseph Lee Kois from Denver was arrested March 6 on charges of driving under restraint, seat belt or restraint not used. He was released on a $500 personal recognizance bond March 6.
Rochelle Lyn Poling from Fairplay was arrested March 7 on charges of driving under the influence and obstructing a police officer. She was released March 7.
Anthony Scott Venero from Florissant was arrested March 6 on three warrants. Park County for failure to appear, Gilpin County for failure to appear at sentencing and El Paso County for failure to comply. He is still in custody.
Luke George Whalen from Bailey was arrested March 6 on a warrant from Park County for failure to comply/marijuana concentrate. He is still in custody.
Christopher Willard Wood from Colorado Springs was arrested March 3 on charges of careless driving, driving under the influence and no proof of insurance or failure to display. He was released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond March 3.
Send updates to editor@theflume.com or call 303-838-4423.
