This coming Nov. 18, the Crow Hill Bible Church will be opened to collect shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items for the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child project.
During the project’s national collection week, Nov. 18 through Nov. 25, Bailey volunteers hope to collect more than 14,500 gifts to contribute to Operation Christmas Child’s 2019 goal of reaching 11 million children in need.
The Crow Hill Bible Church is located at 63555 U.S. Highway 285 in Bailey, and the drop off hours are:
Monday through Friday, Nov. 18 to Nov 22, 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24, 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m. until noon.
