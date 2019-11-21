Platte Canyon High School speech season has started. The team was at Eagle Valley for the Turkey Bowl, Saturday, Nov. 16. The speech team has a new head coach, Nathan Forgille.
Heidi Sussenbach and Jackson Seidler finished sixth and Kyrie McArthur and Sophie Trisler were 12th in duo interpretation. Anna Schnell was 19th in original oratory.
“I am proud of the team,” Coach Forgille said. “It’s the first meet, and they handled the pressure well.”
“It was a great time at the meet,” Jackson Seidler said.
“The meet was an interesting hoot and a half,” Heidi Sussenbach said.
