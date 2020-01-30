The 285 corridor is full of non-profit organizations that benefit our community in so many ways. From Fire information, to pets, to sheltering those in need. Seniors, children and history are supported as well. This is why there is a category in People’s Choice to vote for your favorite. Here is a short list of organizations to choose from, or enter your own favorite.

Friends of the Pool

Park County Historical Society

Camp Id-Ra-Ha-Je

Conifer Historical Society

Cultural Council of Park County

Venue Theatre

StageDoor Theatre

Intermountain Humane Society

Mountain Resource Center

PeaceWorks

Bootstraps

PCCP Thrift Store

Boys and Girls Club

I Love you Guys Foundation

4-H Clubs

Life Bridge Food Pantry

Clothes Closet, sponsored by Crow Hill Bible Church

Platte Canyon CHANCES Scholarship Fund

Friends of the Library

Mothers of Pre-Schoolers

Conifer Newcomers

Platte Canyon Little League

Fire Adapted Bailey

Park County Seniors Coalition

285 tourism

Conifer Area Chamber of Commerce

River Canyon Gallery

Rotary Club

Sertoma

VFW

Silverset

Platte Canyon Youth group

ChannelMom

Platte Canyon Area Chamber of Commerce

Park County Search and Rescue

Park County Radio Club Inc

Faithfully K-9

Joy International

Jefferson County Horse Evacution

Mountain Club

Beaver Ranch Community Inc

PTA

