The 285 corridor is full of non-profit organizations that benefit our community in so many ways. From Fire information, to pets, to sheltering those in need. Seniors, children and history are supported as well. This is why there is a category in People’s Choice to vote for your favorite. Here is a short list of organizations to choose from, or enter your own favorite.
Friends of the Pool
Park County Historical Society
Camp Id-Ra-Ha-Je
Conifer Historical Society
Cultural Council of Park County
Venue Theatre
StageDoor Theatre
Intermountain Humane Society
Mountain Resource Center
PeaceWorks
Bootstraps
PCCP Thrift Store
Boys and Girls Club
I Love you Guys Foundation
4-H Clubs
Life Bridge Food Pantry
Clothes Closet, sponsored by Crow Hill Bible Church
Platte Canyon CHANCES Scholarship Fund
Friends of the Library
Mothers of Pre-Schoolers
Conifer Newcomers
Platte Canyon Little League
Fire Adapted Bailey
Park County Seniors Coalition
285 tourism
Conifer Area Chamber of Commerce
River Canyon Gallery
Rotary Club
Sertoma
VFW
Silverset
Platte Canyon Youth group
ChannelMom
Platte Canyon Area Chamber of Commerce
Park County Search and Rescue
Park County Radio Club Inc
Faithfully K-9
Joy International
Jefferson County Horse Evacution
Mountain Club
Beaver Ranch Community Inc
PTA
