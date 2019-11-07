Tired of driving long distances or over high mountain passes to get a pedicure, manicure or facial? Worry no more. The Salt Beauty and Wellness Spa is now open in Fairplay to meet your beauty and pampering needs.
The Town of Fairplay officials, including Major Frank Just and many new spa customers, turned out this past Saturday in Fairplay for the grand opening celebration, which included a ribbon-cutting, short speech by the mayor, lots of yummy food and even some adult beverages.
DeAnn Brogan, owner of the Last Tangle Salon, is thrilled to add the Salt spa to the beauty salon. Now, customers can get their hair done and also feet, hands, eyes, teeth and toes in the same location.
Tracy Wray, owner of the Salt spa, is originally from Chicago, but moved to South Park from Charleston, S.C. about a year ago. She lives in Hartsel.
Birth of the business
Wray said “After living in the area for a year, I saw that there was a need for someone providing spa services in Fairplay. Everyone living in Fairplay was driving over the pass to have these types of services done. It was time for someone to offer these services locally, and I’m excited to be the first person to do that.”
Services offered
The spa provides, facials, manicures, pedicures, dip nails, acrylic nails, gel polish, massages, body wraps, waxing, eyelash extensions, blowouts, hair extensions, lash lifts, special event/wedding hair and makeup, and coming soon, eyebrow microblading, teeth whitening, chemical peels and dermaplaning.
More about the new business and entrepreneur
The Flume interviewed Wray, and here is more about Wray and her business:
Q: Do you have any employees?
A: “Yes! I work with a team of artists for the wedding side of my business.”
Q: What is your education, training, experience in this field of work?
A: “I have been licensed for almost 15 years in the beauty industry. I studied at Pivot Point International Academy in Chicago, Ill, and completed postgraduate work at the International Dermal Institute. I’ve taken extensive educational courses and apprenticeships in airbrush makeup, wedding hair styling, skincare, and eyelash extensions.
“I also studied at Charleston Southern University and Colorado State University, majoring in Business and Chemistry with an emphasis on Marketing and Entrepreneurship.”
Q: Have you been an entrepreneur before?
A: “Yes. I started my first business when I was just 19 years old. I currently own a successful day spa in Charleston, S.C., as well as a thriving wedding beauty business both here in Colorado as well as in South Carolina. I also helped found my husband’s consulting firm.”
Q: Do you have a website?
A: “Yes! www.saltcolorado.com.”
Q: How do customers make an appointment?
A. “Customers can book through the online booking page on my website. They can also call or text, but online booking is the best way.”
Q: Can men also get services?
A: “Yes! I offer many services that men can benefit from, including skincare, massages, body waxing, pedicures and more.”
Q: What else would you like readers to know?
A: “I’m so excited to finally be opening a spa in Fairplay. My husband and I moved to the area a year ago from South Carolina, and it’s so wonderful to be a part of such a welcoming community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.