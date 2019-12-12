Steve Vincze has registered with the Park County Clerk to run for county commissioner in District 1, replacing Mike Brazell, who is term-limited.
Vincze is a Colorado native, and he has lived in Park County the last 10 years. He has 33 years of law enforcement experience, and, if elected, says he plans to work closely with the Park County Sheriff’s Office to see that it has the necessary resources to support, protect and serve the community.
“I will be officially retiring in February, and that will wrap up a 33-year career with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office,” Vincze said.
“My wife and I love Park County, and have made many friends here. I’m not necessarily looking to change things, and I think our commissioners have done a good job in the past. I am not a politician, just a concerned citizen who would like to use my experiences to help any way I can.”
Vincze’s experiences, in fact, are closely related to some of the county’s most pressing issues. Staffing at the Park County Jail, attracting and transporting prisoners, and issues pertaining to jail staffing are all familiar topics to Vincze.
Vincze, who lives near Burland, spent many years working in the Jefferson County Detention Unit, and currently serves in the Transportation Unit for prisoners in Jefferson County.
“I am very familiar with the jail situation here in Park County, and I am also very aware of how courtesy housing in jails operates,” Vincze said.
“The legislative decriminalization of many crimes, as well as logistics and the geographical isolation of Park County, has created a situation where the jail population here is almost certain to drop even more in the near future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.