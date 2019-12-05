The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 80 motor vehicle and accident calls, 42 animal control calls, 135 motor assist calls, 13 reckless driving calls, 171 traffic stops, 25 welfare checks and 842 other calls. The total calls amounted to 1308.
Arrests
Kenneth Greg Archuleta from Commerce City was arrested Nov. 27 on a warrant from Adams County for failure to appear/driving under the influence. He is still in custody.
Rexford Arden Armstrong from Hartsel was arrested Nov. 18 on charges of third degree assault/know/reckless causing injury. He was released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond Nov. 19.
Kenneth Robert Brooks from Colorado Springs was arrested Nov. 28 on two warrants from El Paso County for failure to appear. He was released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond Nov. 29.
Christopher Daniel Gonzales from Thornton was arrested Nov. 22 on charges on driving while ability impaired with two priors for alcohol. He is still in custody.
Sherry Kathleen Hays from Hartsel was arrested Nov. 27 on charges of third degree assault/know/reckless causing injury, child abuse and a domestic violence enhancer. She was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond Nov. 27.
Dana Christopher Lamb from Bailey was arrested Nov. 20 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. He was released on a $2,000 cash/surety bond Nov. 20.
Isaac Stephen Maestas from Ft Myers, Fla. was arrested Nov. 23 on charges of protection order violation with two subsequent protection order violations and weaving/lane usage violation. He was released on a $500 cash bond Nov. 24.
Roger Keith Mulloy from Littleton was arrested Nov. 29 on charges of driving while ability impaired and improper mountain driving. He is still in custody.
Brendan Scott Pierson from Fairplay was arrested Nov. 25 on charges of third degree assault/know/reckless causing injury and harassment/striking/shoving/or kicking. He was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond Nov. 25.
Tiffany Diwana Salazar from Lubbock, Texas, was arrested Nov. 24 on charges of accessory to a crime. She is still in custody.
Sean Fredrick Slubowski from Fairplay was arrested Nov. 26 on charges of careless driving, driving under the influence, no proof of insurance or failure to display. He was released on a $1,000 cash bond Nov. 26.
Cody William Strobel from Bailey was arrested Nov. 23 on charges of failing to report accident or call police, and also on a warrant out of Park County for failure to appear on a careless driving charge. He was released on a $500 cash bond Nov. 23.
David Lee Thurber from Colorado Springs was arrested Nov. 21 on charges of alcohol/open container/drink in vehicle, driving under restraint and speeding 10-19 over limit. He was released Nov. 22 for time served.
Send updates to editor@theflume.com or call 303-838-4423.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.