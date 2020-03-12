The Platte Canyon School District Board of Education has dedicated seemingly countless hours recently to the refinement of its vision and mission statements, and the revision of its stated core values.
That trend continued Monday evening, when the board held a work session prior to its regularly scheduled monthly meeting to hone in further on just the right language to express all of the above.
The discussions and deliberations were open to all in attendance, and every word was painstakingly reviewed until the language was clear, concise and representative of the district’s overall vision and mission.
When asked to explain the importance of examining and re-examining the district’s vision and mission statement, as well as its core values, PCSD Superintendent Mike Schmidt was happy to oblige.
“The district will be facing some big decisions in the near future with regards to programs and facilities, and any lack of clarity could impede our decision-making during that process,” Schmidt said. “So that’s why these discussions are important.”
A range of topics were addressed during the regularly-scheduled meeting, one of which involved a pandemic plan in the event that the coronavirus makes its presence felt in the Platte Canyon community.
“We will be making our pandemic plan available on the school website, and we will follow the lead of both the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, as well as Park County Public Health,” Schmidt said. “I think it is important to rely on facts, and not fear. I’m not downplaying the virus, but our primary focus should always be on preparing our students to meet academic requirements and standards.”
The board also heard a science curriculum update delivered by Kay Genschorck. Broadly, Genschorck stated that PCSD students would study earth science in sixth and ninth grades, life science in seventh grade, physical science in eighth grade, biology in tenth grade and chemistry or physics in grades eleven and twelve.
Schmidt also expressed his enthusiasm for Anatomy Day at Deer Creek Elementary School, whereby high school anatomy students met with fifth-graders to discuss three main state content standards involving cardio/respiratory, nervous and digestive systems.
“My fifth-grader came home saying he couldn’t wait to learn more about anatomy and some of the specific topics discussed that day,” commented PCSD School Board President Katie Spodyak.
Finally, newly elected board member Amy Carman stated that she had heard concerns about the state-mandated “Safe to Tell” program, and that in some cases students have filed false or misleading reports against other students.
Schmidt indicated that all Safe to Tell reports are thoroughly investigated, and conceded that false or misleading reports have in fact occurred. He also invited the board to look into the matter further if they were so inclined. Even so, he insisted that the program still has its merits.
“There is still value in being able to report concerns in an anonymous fashion,” Schmidt said. “So I think the value still outweighs the harm in this instance.”
