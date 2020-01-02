The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 12 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 15 animal control calls, 24 motorist assist calls, 13 reckless driver calls, 67 traffic stops, 14 welfare check and 325 other calls. The total calls amounted to 470.
Arrests
William Foster Mikesell from Pine was arrested Dec. 21 on charges of harassment, domestic violence enhancer, criminal mischief in the amount of $1000 to $5000 and menacing (with a real or simulated weapon). He is still in custody.
Alana Marie Ortiz from Denver was arrested Dec. 16 on charges of vehicular assault/reckless driving. She is still in custody.
Carole Lee Rosas from Jefferson was arrested Dec. 20 on charges of domestic violence, false imprisonment, menacing (with a real or simulated weapon). She is still in custody.
Michael John Charles Sloan from Jefferson was arrested Dec. 21 on charges of driving under the influence and parking on roadway. He was released on a $1,000 cash bond Dec. 21.
David Timothy Solberg from Denver was arrested Dec. 18 on charges of open container or drink of alcohol in vehicle, driving while ability impaired and emergency vehicles equipment violation. He was released on a $1,000 cash bond Dec. 18.
Jeremy Andrew Tobias from Conifer was arrested Dec. 18 on four warrants from Park County, three counts for failure to comply and one count of contempt/violation of protection order. He is still in custody.
Garrett Marcus Wade from Jefferson was arrested Dec. 20 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear/harassment. He was released on a $1,000 cash bond Dec. 21.
