After four years of distinguished service as vice-president for the Platte Canyon School District Board of Education, Katy Davis is passing the torch.
Davis’ exemplary service will be formally recognized Oct. 16 at the regular fall meeting of the Colorado Association of School Boards, where she will receive the 2019 McGuffey Award. That event will take place at 2253 S. Oneida Street in Denver.
“I have learned a lot over the past four years, and working to serve the community alongside an amazing group of fellow board members has been a privilege, and a pleasure.” Davis said.
“I’m a little bit sad to leave while there are so many exciting changes taking place throughout the district, and I would never rule out serving again at some point in the future. But right now it is best that I give someone else an opportunity to serve.”
Davis has been a Bailey resident for more than 16 years, and two of her three children have graduated from Platte Canyon High School. Her youngest is currently in kindergarten, and Davis would like to dedicate time to her development, and perhaps as an eventual volunteer at her school.
According to fellow board member Jon DeStefano, Davis is a deserving recipient of the prestigious 2019 McGuffey Award.
“For four years on our board Katy has always put the best interest of children before anything else,” DeStefano said.
“Katy is a source of calmness and strength, especially in difficult times. She has helped the district to embrace our community in a fair and civil way. After serving many years with many different board members, I have found her to be honest, strong and clear in her purpose.”
Davis has served as a parent volunteer at both the Fitzsimmons Middle School and PCHS, and has held a number of other volunteer positions in recent years. She is the owner/founder of X Health and Fitness, is a certified personal trainer and nutrition consultant and also holds a cosmetology license.
According to Davis, staying singularly focused on what is best for students should always serve as the centerpiece for decisions and decision-making processes within the district.
“I really tried to maintain focus on the students in the district, and what is best for their educational and personal development,” Davis said. “We should always be striving to improve, and finding ways to give students more opportunities.”
