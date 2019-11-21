Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Grange in Florissant, the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will take place. A traditional dinner will be served and the Grange Band, Page 34, will provide the entertainment. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and usually wraps up about 9 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend at no charge. Come join your neighbors and friends for a good dinner and socialization.
Children of all ages are invited to come to the Grange Dec. 7 from 1-2:30 p.m., for the annual Christmas Party with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. This annual event has been a holiday tradition for more than 20 years. There will be crafts to make, and each child will receive a stuffed animal and a goodie bag from Santa. There will be refreshments of cookies and goodies and lemonade and coffee. There is no charge for this event.
The Grange is conducting a food and toy drive. They are asking for donations of non-perishable foods and toys. They will be making Christmas boxes that are presented to families in need during the holidays.
The boxes include a complete holiday dinner and gifts for the children. This year the boxes will be distributed by Mountain Treasures Thrift Shop in Woodland Park. Donations are being accepted at the Grange until Dec. 15. Please call the Grange at 719-748-5004 prior to coming with your donations.
The Grange is located at 2009 County Road 31, diagonal from Ace Hardware in Florissant.
