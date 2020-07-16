Thursday, July 16

8 a.m.-1:p.m., 4-H English and Western Show, South Arena

Noon-2 p.m., County Employee Family BBQ, : Event Tent

Noon, Carnival Open

Noon-9 p.m., Beer Garden Open

1 p.m., Pie Eating Contest

1-2 p.m., 4-H Trail Course Judging, Trail Course South Arena

2:30-4 p.m., 4-H Gymkhana, South Arena

4:30-6 p.m., Open Livestock Show, Fair Barn Show Arena

6-7 p.m., Tiny Tots LiveStock Show, Fair Barn Show Arena

7-10 p.m., 4-H Swine Show, Fair Barn Show Arena

8 p.m., Split Window Band, Brannan Outdoor Stage

Friday, July 17

9 a.m., 4-H Dairy & Market Goat Show, Fair Barn Show Arena

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Exhibit Hall Open

Noon, Carnival Open

12:30 p.m., 4-H Market Sheep Show, Fair Barn Show Arena

1:30 p,m, 4-H Breeding Ewes Show, Fair Barn Show Arena

2-2:30 p.m., Dress an Animal, Fair Barn Show Arena

2 p.m., Salida Circus, Event Tent

2:30 p.m., 4-H Breeding Heifers Show, Fair Barn Show Arena

3 p.m., 4-H Market Beef Show, Fair Barn Show Arena

4:30 p.m., Salida Circus,  Event Tent

6 p.m., Royalty Coronation, Joe Linch Arena

6:30 p.m., Park County CPRA Rodeo, Joe Linch Arena

8 p.m., Arena Allstars Band, Brannan Outdoor Stage

Saturday, July 18

9 a.m.-4 p.m., Mile High  Barrel Racing, Joe Linch Arena

10 a.m.-noon, 4-H Large Animal Round Robin, Fair Barn Show Arena

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Exhibit Hall Open, Exhibit Hall

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Open Gymkhana, South Arena

10 a.m.-9 p.m., Beer Garden Open

Noon ~ Carnival Open

Noon-12:30 p.m., Dress An Animal, Fair Barn Show Arena

12:30 p.m.-2 p.m, Celebrity Goat Show, Fair Barn Show Arena

2 p.m., Salida Circus, Event Tent

2 p.m., Recognition Ceremony, Fair Barn Show Arena

3 p.m., Junior Livestock Auction, Fair Barn Show Arena, or Online at: dvauction.com

4:30 p.m. Salida Circus, Event Tent

5-7 p.m., Auction Buyers Dinner, Event Tent

6:30 p.m., Park County Fair CPRA Rodeo, Joe Linch Arena

7 p.m., 4-H Animals Released

8 p.m. Elvis, Brannan Outdoor Stage

Sunday, July 19

7:30 a.m., Cowboy Church, Event Tent

8:30 a.m., Pancake Breakfast, Event Tent

10 a.m.-noon, Exhibit Hall, Exhibit Hall Pick-up

10 a.m., Carnival Open

10 a.m.-noon, Park County Kids FUNday, mutton bustin, Stick Horse, greased pig, Catch An Animal, Joe Linch Arena

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Beer Garden Open

Noon, Park County Fair Junior Rodeo, Joe Linch Arena

