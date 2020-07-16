Thursday, July 16
8 a.m.-1:p.m., 4-H English and Western Show, South Arena
Noon-2 p.m., County Employee Family BBQ, : Event Tent
Noon, Carnival Open
Noon-9 p.m., Beer Garden Open
1 p.m., Pie Eating Contest
1-2 p.m., 4-H Trail Course Judging, Trail Course South Arena
2:30-4 p.m., 4-H Gymkhana, South Arena
4:30-6 p.m., Open Livestock Show, Fair Barn Show Arena
6-7 p.m., Tiny Tots LiveStock Show, Fair Barn Show Arena
7-10 p.m., 4-H Swine Show, Fair Barn Show Arena
8 p.m., Split Window Band, Brannan Outdoor Stage
Friday, July 17
9 a.m., 4-H Dairy & Market Goat Show, Fair Barn Show Arena
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Exhibit Hall Open
Noon, Carnival Open
12:30 p.m., 4-H Market Sheep Show, Fair Barn Show Arena
1:30 p,m, 4-H Breeding Ewes Show, Fair Barn Show Arena
2-2:30 p.m., Dress an Animal, Fair Barn Show Arena
2 p.m., Salida Circus, Event Tent
2:30 p.m., 4-H Breeding Heifers Show, Fair Barn Show Arena
3 p.m., 4-H Market Beef Show, Fair Barn Show Arena
4:30 p.m., Salida Circus, Event Tent
6 p.m., Royalty Coronation, Joe Linch Arena
6:30 p.m., Park County CPRA Rodeo, Joe Linch Arena
8 p.m., Arena Allstars Band, Brannan Outdoor Stage
Saturday, July 18
9 a.m.-4 p.m., Mile High Barrel Racing, Joe Linch Arena
10 a.m.-noon, 4-H Large Animal Round Robin, Fair Barn Show Arena
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Exhibit Hall Open, Exhibit Hall
10 a.m.-2 p.m., Open Gymkhana, South Arena
10 a.m.-9 p.m., Beer Garden Open
Noon ~ Carnival Open
Noon-12:30 p.m., Dress An Animal, Fair Barn Show Arena
12:30 p.m.-2 p.m, Celebrity Goat Show, Fair Barn Show Arena
2 p.m., Salida Circus, Event Tent
2 p.m., Recognition Ceremony, Fair Barn Show Arena
3 p.m., Junior Livestock Auction, Fair Barn Show Arena, or Online at: dvauction.com
4:30 p.m. Salida Circus, Event Tent
5-7 p.m., Auction Buyers Dinner, Event Tent
6:30 p.m., Park County Fair CPRA Rodeo, Joe Linch Arena
7 p.m., 4-H Animals Released
8 p.m. Elvis, Brannan Outdoor Stage
Sunday, July 19
7:30 a.m., Cowboy Church, Event Tent
8:30 a.m., Pancake Breakfast, Event Tent
10 a.m.-noon, Exhibit Hall, Exhibit Hall Pick-up
10 a.m., Carnival Open
10 a.m.-noon, Park County Kids FUNday, mutton bustin, Stick Horse, greased pig, Catch An Animal, Joe Linch Arena
11 a.m.-1 p.m., Beer Garden Open
Noon, Park County Fair Junior Rodeo, Joe Linch Arena
