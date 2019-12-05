Christmas Tree

(Photo courtesy of the Conifer Area Chamber of Commerce)

Thanks to all that came out for the Festival of Trees Nov. 23. The Conifer Area Chamber of Commerce event was sponsored by Conifer Gutter Services and Best Awning Company and held at the beautiful Evergreen Memorial Barn in Marshdale. There were around 100 in attendance Saturday afternoon for the tree viewing, Santa’s workshop and pictures with Santa. Saturday evening there were around 200 guests for the Festival of Trees gala. During the evening event the food was provided by Cutthroat Cafe, Taspen’s Cosmic Kitchen, Rocky Mountain Wraps, El Rancho Brewing Company, Castles and Kitchens, Genesee Pub and BBQ and desserts were provided by Vivan’s gourmet and Flying Pig Pastries. Guests enjoyed wine, beer and a signature cocktail. In the evening the trees, gift baskets and holiday decorations were available for silent auction as well as new favorite ,the gift card pull. Once the trees were auctioned off and wrapped up, guests are able to take them home that evening. The event is an annual fundraiser for the Conifer Area Chamber of Commerce and the funds go to help the chamber provide programs to our local business community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.