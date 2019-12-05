What do Victorian gentlemen, saloon girls, cowboys, and Victorian ladies have in common? They will all soon gather in Fairplay to celebrate the 25th Annual Victorian and Cowboy Ball.
Holiday decorations, beautiful ball gowns, top hats, quadrille dancing, a gun raffle, a catered dinner, and a silent auction will fill the evening with activities reminiscent of an era gone by.
The Town of Fairplay will host this annual event at the American Legion in Fairplay at 601 Clark Street, Dec. 14. The doors open at 5 p.m. and a buffet dinner will be served from 5:30 p.m until 7 p.m.
The 4th Artillery Quadrille Ensemble will provide live music and dance instruction beginning at 7 p.m. Costumes appropriate to Victorian-era attire are required and may be rented through Saunders Costumes. The costumer will be available at the Western Inn for fittings beginning Thursday, Dec. 12, from noon on, and Friday, Dec. 13, all day. Costumes rentals are $40 each.
The Victorian and Cowboy Ball was started by the South Park Sertoma Club 25 years ago to raise money for those in need living in our community.
Although the Sertoma Club no longer exists, the town is happy to be supporting two local nonprofit organizations with this event. A silent auction with more than fifty items will be a highlight of the evening, and proceeds will support the local chapter of the Salvation Army. A cash bar will be provided by and will benefit American Legion Post 172 in Fairplay.
Tickets are $40 per person or $75 per couple and available by calling the Town of Fairplay at 719-836-2622 or stopping by the Fairplay Town Hall, 901 Main Street. For more information please visit fairplayco.us/victorianball.
