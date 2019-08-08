Want to get your car washed and also help wounded veterans at the same time? The South Park cheerleaders, with some help from football players, will be washing cars Aug. 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at school drop-off location in front of Edith Teter Elementary School in Fairplay.
Jennifer Haley, South Park Cheer head coach, said, “The cost will be ten dollars for small cars, 15 for larger SUVs and trucks.”
“We have two hoses and will be able to wash two vehicles at the same time,” Haley added.
“South Park Cheer has been getting involved in helping the community. This summer they donated their other car wash money to Ella, the girl with the heart problem, and with this event they were all inspired to help wounded warriors,” Haley said.
The cheerleaders also helped pick up trash in Fairplay and had booths, including the dunk tank, at the Park County Fair, Burro Days and Hartsel Days.
Haley said several of the cheerleaders were concerned about veterans, especially after two deaths of veterans close to Fairplay and the central mountains this summer. Because of this, they chose the Wounded Warrior Project as their charity for the car wash.
Cheerleader Abby Elliott said, “My brother is a wounded warrior; he has PTSD [post traumatic stress disorder].”
Wounded Warrior Project, Inc.
The Wounded Warrior Project helps wounded veterans transition to civilian life in many different ways.
“Veterans and service members who incurred a physical or mental injury, illness, or wound while serving in the military on or after Sept. 11, 2001. You are our focus. You are our mission,” writes the Wounded Warrior Project website, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Per the Wounded Warriors Project website, “More than 52,000 servicemen and women physically injured in recent military conflicts. 500,000 living with invisible wounds, from depression to post-traumatic stress disorder. 320,000 experiencing debilitating brain trauma.”
