The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 17 animal control calls, 366 citizen assist calls, seven Motor Assist calls, seven reckless driver calls, 167 traffic stops and 13 welfare checks. The total calls amounted to 577.
Arrests
Mark Anthony Cargle from Westminster was arrested Nov. 14 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear/driving under the influence. He is still in custody.
Robert Lee Lindgren from Morrison was arrested Nov. 13 on charges of protection order violation/civil/firearm/ammo. The offender had $500.00 bond paid and was released Nov. 13.
Timothy Eugene Lynch from Arvada was arrested Nov. 14 on charges of his driving ability impaired with two or more priors. He is still in custody.
Hunter Glen Thompson from Bailey was arrested Nov. 15 on charges of driving under restraint, reckless driving and vehicular eluding. He is still in custody.
Luke George Whalen from Bailey was arrested Nov. 14 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. He is still in custody.
Eric David Whitcomb from Bailey was arrested Nov. 11 on charges of false imprisonment, harassment/striking/shoving/kicking and domestic violence enhancer. He was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond Nov. 12.
Send updates to editor@theflume.com or call 303-838-4423.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.