The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 27 animal control calls, 445 citizen assist calls, 15 illegal campfire calls, three motor assist calls, 14 reckless driving calls, three traffic stops and 11 welfare checks. The total calls amounted to 518.
Arrests
Jason Lee Bentley from Alma was arrested Sept. 28 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. He was released on a $500 cash bond Sept. 28.
Anne Marie Brown from Wheat Ridge was arrested Sept. 29 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, slowing down traffic and failure to pull over, and weaving-lane usage violation. She is still in custody.
Jesus Geovanny Garcia Castellanos from Englewood was arrested Sept. 28 for controlled substance possession schedule one or two and driving under restraint, alcohol related-second offense. He was released on a $1500 cash/surety bond Sept. 28.
John Edward Gath from Arvada was arrested Sept. 27 for driving under the influence (with three or more prior offenses). He is still in custody.
Lindsay Danielle Gibson from Bailey was arrested Sept. 23 for failing to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle, no proof of insurance/failure to display and driving under restraint. She was released on a $1000 personal recognizance bond Sept. 23.
Scott Edward Hadley from Alma was arrested Sept. 27 for criminal mischief-under $300, obstructing telephone service and domestic violence. He was released on a $500 personal recognizance bond Sept. 27.
Sebastian Mata from Denver was arrested Sept. 26 for driving under restraint, no insurance/driver and registration/unregistered vehicle. He was released on a $500 personal recognizance bond Sept. 27.
Darryl Bernard Robinson-Young from Evergreen was arrested Sept. 28 for driving under influence of alcohol or drugs or both, speeding 20-24 MPH over limit and weaving-lane usage violation. He was released on a cash/surety bond Sept. 29.
Week of Sept 30 through Oct. 6
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 16 animal control calls, 445 citizen assist calls, four illegal campfire calls, eight motorist assist calls, 14 reckless driving calls, two Search and Rescue calls, 90 traffic stops and six welfare checks. The total calls amounted to 585.
Arrests
Cory Taylor Bell from Denver was arrested Oct. 1 for driving under the influence. He is still in custody.
David Richard Byrne from Conifer was arrested Oct. 1 for harassment/following a person in a public place and a protection order violation/civil. He was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond Oct. 1.
Lacy Jae Downare from LaJara was arrested Sept. 30 for second degree burglary of a dwelling, theft between $2,000-$5,000 and theft between $5,000-$20,000. She was released on a $5,000 cash/surety bond on Sept 30.
Craig R. Eastridge from Bailey was arrested Sept. 30 for careless driving, driving under the influence, no insurance-driver and protection order violation/criminal. He was released on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond Oct. 1.
Joseph Micheal Giebelhouse from Bailey was arrested Oct. 4 for a protection order violation/criminal. He was released on a $500 cash/surety bond Oct. 5.
Duane Andrew Jones from Fairplay was arrested Oct. 3 for trespassing in the third degree. He was released on a $500 PR bond Oct. 4.
Sarah Elizabeth Leslie from Denver was arrested Oct. 4 for driving under the influence. She was sentenced to serve 10 days and is currently in custody.
James Frank Manchego from Canon City was arrested Oct. 4 for driving under the influence with one prior. He was sentenced to serve eight days and is currently in custody.
Kelsey Jo Massey from Shawnee was arrested Oct. 4 for third degree assault/know/reckless cause injury and domestic violence. She was released on a $500 personal recognizance bond Oct. 4.
Thomas Rex Meinders from Hartsel was arrested Oct. 1 for driving under restraint and operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance. He was released on a $500 personal recognizance bond Oct. 1.
Jeffrey Arthur Naylor from Payton was arrested Oct. 5 for alcohol/open container/drink in vehicle and careless driving/driving under the influence. He was released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond Oct. 5.
Leslie Michelle Scifres from Nathrop was arrested Sept. 30 for careless driving and driving under the influence. She was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond Sept. 30.
Taylor Charles Vandervort from Conifer was arrested Oct 4. for driving under influence with one prior and no insurance/owner. He is still in custody.
Wesley Glenn Waldo from Aurora was arrested Sept. 30 for third degree assault-know/reckless cause injury and domestic violence. He was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond Oct. 1.
Send updates to editor@theflume.com or call 303-838-4423.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.