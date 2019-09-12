Bailey 8-year-old Pike Carlson has returned home from the hospital, and his wounds are continuing to heal following mountain lion attack sustained Aug. 21 outside his home in the Burland Ranchettes subdivision.
The attack occurred near a wooded area near Carlson’s back yard at about 7:30 p.m., as he and his brother were en route to a nearby friend’s house. The lion concentrated his attack to the boy’s head, resulting in multiple lacerations to his head and face.
Fortunately, the boy’s dad, Ron Carlson, was in close enough proximity at the time of the attack to rush out and repel the animal.
Pike suffered serious lacerations to his face and head, and has undergone multiple surgeries to repair the damage.
News organizations near and far have been eager to speak with Pike to hear details of the attack, but his parents understandably requested privacy during the days immediately following the incident.
The Carlson family released the following statement to CBS4 in August:
“Our son is a compassionate and brave little boy. He had surgery to repair multiple lacerations to his head and face. He will need time for additional treatment and healing,” the family said in a statement shared by the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District.
“We thank everyone for their overwhelming support, expressions of concern and offers of help. At this difficult time, we ask for your patience and the time for our family to adjust and heal. Thank you.”
This week, however, having had some time to heal physically and emotionally from the traumatic event, Pike’s parents allowed him to speak publicly about the attack.
“I was just punching, trying to grab anything that I can, like a stick,” Pike told KUSA-TV. “I did find a stick and I tried to get it in the eye, but soon the stick snapped.”
Pike’s father fortunately heard the commotion and immediately charged the animal. Ron was armed only with a small pocket knife, but luckily the animal retreated as Pike’s dad approached the scene.
“That parental instinct to protect your child kind of kicks in,” Carlson told KUSA-TV. “It never even entered my head that I was about to tangle with something that could kill me. All you know is you have to do something. It doesn’t matter what happens to you, you’ve got to protect your children.”
When Carlson grabbed his son, the boy’s entire face was bleeding, with his scalp opened in several places, Carlson said.
“It was something that no parent should ever see,” he told KUSA-TV.
According to a KMGH-TV report, Pike’s skull, jaw and orbital bone were cracked, and the boy needed more than 60 staples to repair the damage. He also had an additional surgery on his eyelid.
The mountain lion that attacked Pike was euthanized a day later, state wildlife officials said. The animal and another mountain lion were spotted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials after they killed a domestic goat, the agency said. DNA testing later confirmed it was the same mountain lion that attacked the boy.
