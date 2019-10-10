Friday, Oct. 4, Representative Jim Wilson was recognized by the Society of Health and Physical Educators for his work during the 2019 legislative session. The ceremony took place at the Denver Hyatt of Aurora during the annual Colorado SHAPE Convention.
Wilson received the award “In recognition of his tireless efforts in getting the Health and Wellness Through Comprehensive Quality Physical Education Instruction Pilot Program passed during the 2019 legislative session. You are a true champion for physical educators.”
Wilson commented, “It is amazing to me that we live in a state obsessed with physical fitness, and yet we do not emphasize physical fitness in our schools. This physical education pilot program will enable the participating schools to validate the connection between healthy bodies and healthy minds.”
The original pilot program bill seemed destined to die a slow death during the session, but Wilson was able to assimilate the pilot program into the School Finance Bill (as a prime co-sponsor of the School Finance Bill) and move the PE pilot program forward.
Wilson was honored along with the other prime sponsors of the PE Bill: Rep. Janet Buckner (D), Sen. Nancy Todd (D) and Sen. Kevin Priola (R).
