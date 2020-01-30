Do you ever draw a blank trying to plan a romantic Valentine’s dinner or special evening, or remember the time you were in hot water for presenting your spouse with a kitchen appliance as a gift?
Don’t worry, the Hartsel Community Library has just the event for you and your date. A wonderful dinner is planned for couples and individuals (bookworms or not).
The Second Annual Hartsel Valentine’s Dinner will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Hartsel Community Center.
In addition to being wonderful readers and library administrators, it turns out that the Hartsel’s librarians are also chefs, who will be cooking up a tasty meal of spaghetti with meatballs or vegetarian sauce, fresh tossed salad, homemade bread and gourmet pies and desserts.
Drinks served will be coffee, tea, non-alcoholic cider.
Last year’s meal received rave reviews from all who sampled the succulent fare, and this year promises another tasty meal with a Valentine-theme ambiance.
The cost is just $10 a person or $15 a couple. Dress is casual.
Call the Hartsel Library at 719-836-2745 or Kathy Hill at 303-520-5726 by Feb. 13 to reserve your space. Reservations can also be made by email to the library hartsellibrary@gmail.com.
Also a fundraiser
Kathy Hill, Hartsel Community Library Board president said, “The proceeds from the dinner will go to the library fund to benefit the community, however, we will use some money to increase the value of our Memorial Scholarship Fund that is to be given to a graduating senior in the Hartsel community.”
Hill added, “This scholarship money can be used for trade school, community college or university education. Information on this will be forwarded to the school district counselors this spring.”
The library, which is completely volunteer run and receives no government funding, depends on fundraisers to pay for expenses.
For example, computer upgrades will be done to enhance the wireless internet service for computer patrons. This is a popular service in the Hartsel community.
Hill said, “The library is also promoting “Back Room Book Sale” during library hours (Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m.), which will have books for sale, featuring hardcover fiction and non-fiction, at a price of $1 each, or six for $5; paperbacks $.25 each or five for $1; and children’s paperbacks are $.10 each.
“Or buy a book bag for $5 and fill it up for $1.”
The next planned fundraiser is the popular and tasty Book and Bake Sale during Hartsel Days, the first weekend in August.
The library is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and always welcomes donations and is a participant in the City Market community rewards program, which benefits the library each time you use your King Soopers or City Market card at their stores or Loaf and Jug gas stations.
These donations and fundraisers keep the heat and the lights on, the computers running and the volunteers smiling.
