Welcome to Women’s History month. Most readers are familiar with the Girl Scout organization, founded by Juliette Low.
Let’s take a peek at skills and lessons girls learned in the book published in 1913 by Lowe, “How Girls can Help Their Country: Handbook for Girl Scouts.”
Lowe introduces her handbook, “If character training and learning citizenship are necessary for boys, how much more important it is that these principles should be instilled into the minds of girls who are destined to be the mothers and guides of the next generation.”
Values that Lowe endeavored to grow in girls included loyalty, kindness, honor, duty, purity, comradeship, thrift and cheerfulness.
In caring for one’s physical health, Lowe exhorts girls to be strong, which includes, “lots of exercise, running, walking, jumping, and playing games.”
Regarding diet, the handbook advises girls to stay away from sticky sweets because they ruin both your appetite and your teeth.
Camping rules and advice is a large part of the GSH.
Some camping rules might sound familiar today, such as, “Be sure your cooking fire is not too big, and start a small fire and feed it with small, dry twigs.”
Also, “when you leave your camp, clean up.”
“Fragments of food, not pickles, can be put somewhere for the birds,” per the GSH.
Lowe includes information on how to pack for your camping trip, how to determine if a snake is poisonous and the importance of following camp orders.
Additional information on several medical assistance is also covered from how to treat a nosebleed to how to rescue someone from drowning.
Since the year 1913 was not blessed with cell phones, semaphore signalling was taught. This is signalling using flags. Girls were also taught whistle signals and Morse code.
There is much more advice that Lowe dispenses, such as telling girls to be humble, help others and don’t pick up bad habits.
Maybe the 1913 Girl Scout Handbook still has something to teach us in 2020?
