As part of the Guffey Community Charter School and the Guffey Library working together more, Park County Head Librarian Pat Shepard and the Guffey Library Head Librarian Rita Mick have been helping implement the new reading literacy program called Fast Forward at the school, according to school Principal Martine Walker at the monthly school board of directors meeting Nov. 13.
Walker reported that Barry Picker, with the Southern Park County Fire Protection District, gave a CPR class to the school staff this month. Royal Gorge RV bought the old school bus for $3,400 and they just need to pick it up.
The middle school class had a successful field trip to the Florissant Fossil Beds and Dinosaur Museum in Woodland Park, reported Walker.
Lynda MacDonald’s third through fifth grades class sold over 10 dozen cookies at their cookie sale, earning $292. The students made the cookies, snickerdoodles this year, figured out total cost for the customer’s order and made the correct change.
The local threads group is going to make 40 scarves and 40 hats for the students this Christmas, and Santa’s Workshop will be Dec. 18. The students earn points at school and then can purchase community-donated items for their families for Christmas, hosted by The Bakery.
Past school teacher Alexi Alfieri will be in charge of the Winter Program on Dec. 19.
The school will be closed the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 25 through Nov. 28.
The board approved the agenda, October meeting minutes, the consent agenda and acknowledged receipt of the administrator monitoring reports.
Board member Chris Peterson asked how much the board’s contingency fund had in it, and quite a bit of discussion ensued. There had been some confusion about the fund, but Peterson said he thought that had been fixed with Kim McAlear, the school’s bookkeeper.
This is a separate account accounting-wise, stated Peterson. It is board money only, for emergency purposes, and has $20,297 in it currently. Governance Policy 15 deals with the board’s financial commitments and was under review this month, hence the discussion. The board acknowledged receipt of the board self-monitoring reports.
All school board documents and school policies can be found on the school’s website, www.guffeyschool.org.
Board members present were Frank Ruvo, Laura Owens, Peterson, and Dean Wilson, chair for this meeting. Cathleen Van Egmond had an excused absence.
The meeting adjourned at 5:49 p.m. The meetings are open to the public and are held the second Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
