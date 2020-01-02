Is working on brain health a goal for you in the new year? Have you ever wanted to say, “I’m studying at Harvard”? Or, maybe you are just one curious cat.
Whatever your motivation for learning new topics or expanding your knowledge on existing subjects of interest, it is true that Harvard University offers online courses that are free and have no prerequisites.
So, it’s free, it must be difficult to enroll?
No, just go to the Harvard education online learning website https://online-learning.harvard.edu/. Once you are on the website, you will be able to browse all courses. Currently there are 186 courses offered to the public and 60 of them are free.
Some courses are free and also offer a paid version. For example, the popular justice course is free, but for $199 a student can receive a certificate as well as access to some unlocked content. Read each course description to find out all the options available.
If you are interested in free courses only, there is an option to search for all the free courses. Some are self-paced, too.
If you wish to search by category, categories are plentiful and include humanities, art and design, computer science, business, data science, programming, mathematics, science and social studies, to name a few.
Courses are as diverse as CS50’s Web Programming with Python and Java Script, PredictionX: Diviner’s Guide (a course about divination systems from ancient Chinese bone burning to modern astrology), 19th Century Opera, Backyard Meteorology (how to forecast the weather from your window) and many more.
And, if you want to challenge yourself even more, the classes have subtitles in Chinese, Spanish, German and Portuguese. Discussion forums also include these languages.
What are you waiting for?
Give it a try; and if you have a course you recommend to others, let us know. Send a letter to the editor@theflume.com or better yet, start a small group study with your friends and learn together.
