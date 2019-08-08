It’s all about relationships.
A special relationship between talented musicians and Wilderness on Wheels resulted in a great event for all parties involved Saturday at a free family concert to benefit WOW’s vision of providing wilderness access to wheelchair campers and “rollers.”
More than $5000 was raised at the event to support and promote WOW’s ongoing mission, which, in part, is to maintain a wheelchair-accessible boardwalk upon a scenic mountainside located at the base of Kenosha Pass.
Four bands, Kicked to the Curb, the McPherson Project, the 285 Catz Band Redux and the West Jam Band, donated their music to raise money for WOW operational costs.
WOW has partnered the last two years with the West Jam musicians – a group of jamming band folk who have performed music at the local amphitheater since the 1970s.
The WOW Board of Directors is planning to continue hosting the concert annually at the WOW Amphitheatre, in partnership with West Jam Band members.
One of the original members of the West Jam Band, Trice Hufnagel, said the annual charity event is beneficial for musicians and WOW alike.
“This year, the WOW board of directors was blown away by the funds raised at the concert,” Hufnagel said. “And we musicians get there Friday to get tunes together for the show, and we always have a blast visiting and jamming together. I think once word gets out that we are doing this concert on an annual basis, it is really going to take off.”
WOW has been providing access to nature for people of all abilities, their families, friends and caregivers for more than 30 years.
The one-mile, wheelchair-accessible boardwalk on site rises to 9,000 feet above sea level and allows everyone, as individuals or groups, to roll and stroll through the beautiful Colorado mountains.
Visitors also enjoy fishing, grilling and staying overnight in a cabin or at campsites.
For more information about WOW, to make donations, or to inquire about volunteering opportunities, contact wildernessonwheels.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.