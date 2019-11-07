Throughout the summer and fall months, a dedicated group of disc golfers has congregated every Tuesday at the 75-acre Bailey Outdoor Education and Recreation Area at 599 Rosalie Road for an afternoon of spirited play.
The 75-acre BOERA property is home to the Bailey Disc Golf Course, one of Colorado’s top destinations for the sport, and now it’s home to the DRIVE Junior Disc Golf Club as well.
According to Dave Poniatowski, BOERA’s vice president for disc golf, the new club is preparing to conclude its inaugural season, as the end of daylight savings time will prevent after-school play. In the meantime, however, the young disc golfers have been taking advantage of every minute on the course.
“They had a great evening of disc golf this week,” Poniatowski said. “Monday, Oct. 22, instructor Bob Wilking brought donated Discmania discs for prizes, and each player got to choose one disc in the order of finish.”
Jack Ebaugh finished with the top score, and he earned a second disc by shooting a par on the last hole. Despite a strong headwind, he made an outside-the-circle putt for the win. Ebaugh and Sean Lucas were tied going into the final hole, with Lucas ultimately finishing one behind Ebaugh.
“All the boys have displayed improvement and a strong interest in disc golf,” Wilking reported.
The forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 29 called for challenging weather, so Poniatowski and Ebaugh said there is a possibility that this week was the last club gathering until spring.
Following fall grazing, the Bailey Disc Golf Course will again be open for recreational users. Owned by the Platte Canyon School District, the drug, alcohol and smoke-free BOERA mountain property is open year-round, offering more than five miles of trails for hikers, trail runners and mountain bikers, plus an events calendar that includes the upcoming Bailey Turkey Trot Nov. 28, the annual Husky Invitational Cross Country Meet each fall, annual mountain bike races, and the new Husky Hunt and Community Day in spring.
Please contribute $5 per person for recreational use of the property. While some of the funds will be used for property maintenance and improvements, the majority is returned to PCSD students in the form of annual scholarships and project grants. A cashbox is available on site; online donations also may be made via PayPal.
Use of the BOERA property is always free for children ages 18 and under, and for current and retired PCSD employees. To learn more about BOERA and its Bailey-based events and activities, visit boera.org. And, to stay up to date on the latest news, join the organization’s active Facebook community at facebook.com/BOERAinBaileyCO, and follow BOERA on Instagram at (@Boera.Bailey).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.