As we begin to think about the holidays approaching, we start thinking about gifts, family and festive plans. Each year, for many years, the community has come together to help those in need during the holiday season.
VFW Post 8661 and Park County Cares, a 501(c)(3) charity, will be putting up Christmas trees and wish ornaments in prominent places in Bailey, Fairplay and Lake George.
Close to 100 families will benefit from community donations of the wishes on the trees, and cash donations for gift cards will help seniors and families with purchases of gas and food.
This drive is not just about the gifts, but also about the hope and fulfilment of wishes for the coming year brought about by the sense of community of all of our Park County families.
VFW Post 8661 will be partnering with Park County Cares to fulfill the Giving Tree program. Volunteers from these groups will help with collection and distribution of the gifts that are donated from the Christmas wish trees and the cash or gift card donations. This program requires planning, preparation and dedication on the part of volunteers, and all of you.
After the donations are collected, they are then distributed the week before Christmas, unwrapped but with donated wrapping paper, gift cards and miscellaneous items for each family.
Please consider making a cash donation at this time to help make this winter and holiday season memorable for our families. Make your check payable to Park County Cares, P.O. Box 113, Pine, CO., 80470 (it is tax deductible), or take an ornament off of a tree which you can find at many places around our community starting around Thanksgiving.
Please take an ornament or two and fulfill the wish on it and then return the gift with paper and bows to one of the businesses where there is a tree.
Also, please attend the VFW Post 8661 breakfast on Nov. 3 and bring donations of new warm hats and gloves which are much needed this time of year. At the VFW breakfast Dec. 1, new toys will be collected for distribution.
