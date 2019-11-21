Business owners and Park County creative people will have a chance to meet and talk with the new representatives for the Small Business Development Center this weekend at two locations.
Saturday, Nov. 23, from 3 to 5 p.m., the Park County Creative Alliance will team with Salado Restaurant in Fairplay and Sunday, Nov. 24, from 3 to 5 p.m., will partner with Aspen Peak Cellars in Bailey for casual gatherings to introduce Regional Representative Jamie Billesbach and the business services coming to Park County.
“One of the things that stood out most in our on-line survey for our artists was the interest in locally available help with new or existing businesses looking to increase their opportunities,” said PCCA President Ann Lukacs.
“With the recent establishing of a regional SBDC center for Chaffee, Lake and Park Counties, this opportunity will become a reality. We are excited to be able to team with the Colorado SBDC to make access to business information and inspiration right here in Park County.”
Attendees at each location will be able to meet and talk both with PCCA about their artistic interests and with SBDC about their businesses as they network with each other over appetizers and a cash bar in a relaxed atmosphere.
The Colorado Small Business Development Center Network is dedicated to helping existing and new businesses grow and prosper in Colorado by providing free and confidential consulting and no- or low-cost training programs.
The two organizations are planning a series of seminars over the next several months to meet the needs of businesses in Park County. They expect to gather more information about the concerns and visions of the entrepreneurs and will design the seminars to work for Park County.
The SBDC also offers free one-on-one confidential consultations to address the needs of individual business owners or those interested in starting their own business.
For information about the PCCA go to www.parkcreates.org or contact them at info@parkcreates.org.
To learn more about the Central Colorado SBDC go to https://centralsbdc.org or phone 719-221-0374.
