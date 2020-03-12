In February, the Guffey Library was awarded the Children’s Book Project grant from the Pilcrow Foundation, sponsored by an anonymous donation. The Pilcrow Foundation, located in Oregon, provides new quality hardcover children’s books to rural public libraries.
The Guffey Library received 70 books from the foundation, valued at a little over $1,200. The grant also included two donor-sponsored programs. One provided two books from Shout Mouse Press. Shout Mouse’s mission is “Through writing workshops that lead to professional publication, we empower those from marginalized backgrounds to tell their own stories in their own voices and, as published authors, to act as leaders and agents of change.”
The second program provided 23 books, or $400 worth of math and science books, funded by a generous donation from Mr. And Mrs. Hal Berenson and Laura Ackerman of Colorado. The Friends of the Guffey Library also contributed another $400.
Since the student and adult book club was meeting, Rita Mick, Guffey head librarian, made the announcement and explained about the book grant before the book club meeting and took a group picture. The students in the back row are spelling out “thank you.”
The Guffey Library, one of four in the Park County library system, is an integral part of the Guffey community, providing many services, programs, events, and, of course, a wide-ranging selection of books.
With a library card, one can visit the library’s website www.parkcounty.colibraries.org., and go to online resources for a list of all the free services that are available.
The library offers a comfortable place for meetings, computer work (there are four computer stations, soon to be five), research, reading and workshops. There is also a very nice children’s section.
The school students visit the library every other Thursday. The student and adult book club: and Lynda MacDonald’s third through fifth grades class both meet once a quarter. The group shares and discusses books they have read; the last meeting’s topic was fantasy books. There is a potluck following the meeting.
The library hosts a lot of special programs, including, but not limited to, special guest author talks, story time, summer reading program, altered book workshop, excel workshops, wildflower workshops, family movie matinee afternoons, said Mick.
If you haven’t visited your local library recently, perhaps it is time to check it out.
