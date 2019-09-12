Tuesday, Sept. 3, a serious storm hit in the evening to a portion of the South Park region near Lake George and the state parks of Spinney, Eleven Mile, and Charley Myers were closed. However, according to Jason Clay of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Spinney is the only one that remains closed.
“Sixteen inches of hail was reported and the brunt of the storm dumped on Spinney and then the flash flooding occurred,” Clay said.
According to Clay, some campsites at Eleven Mile were affected, but all campsites are available and those with reservations will be fine. The roads are the main concern and people need to use caution especially on County Roads 59 and 92. There is still damage and debris.
Charley Myers parking lot is accessible, but the access road toward the dam is closed and you will have to walk up along the river.
Spinney remains closed as the staff is working every day, especially on the South Boat Ramp.
No human injuries were reported, but a pronghorn fawn was unable to escape the hail and was found dead by CPW personnel.
(Spinney was closed as of this writing, please check with Colorado Parks and Wildlife for current status of the park)
