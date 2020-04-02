Hand sanitizer has been in great demand throughout the country since the coronavirus made its way into the U.S.
Like many businesses changing to meet community needs, the Snitching Lady Distillery has the approval, the recipe, the ingredients, and hand sanitizer is now flowing into the hands and bottles of customers in Fairplay.
How did this happen?
Dave Nelson, co-owner of the SLD, said, “We got an email from the government letting us know that if we wanted to make hand sanitizer we would not need another license.”
That was welcome news to Nelson and the distillery team because they already have 13 different licenses that permit them to make and sell their product.
The SLD team went to work. They studied recipes and obtained the missing ingredient, aloe vera gel, and began their first batch. After making some adjustments and adding some scent (jasmine, rose water and lavender), the product was ready.
Their first order of business was to donate sanitizer to the South Park Ambulance district and the Coroner’s office. However, the donation to the Coroner failed because he insisted on paying for it.
“In the last 24 hours, we sold nine bottles,” Nelson said. The cost is eight dollars a bottle. And it is BYOB, bring your own bottle.
To order hand sanitizer, call SNL staff at one of these three telephone numbers: 719-838-4224, 505-795-0548 or 970-688-6188.
Although this sanitizer is made in a distillery, this is not a product that is safe to eat or drink. Per Nelson, it has acetones in it, like paint thinner.
In addition to picking up hand sanitizer, customers can get bottles of their favorite distilled beverages curbside or delivered. To-go cocktails are also on the curbside menu, served in a disposable cup, as well as SLD’s no-longer secret cocktail recipes.
Credit cards and cash are accepted. Deliveries outside of Fairplay, such as Hartsel, can be arranged, depending on the quantity purchased.
