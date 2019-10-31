The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 16 animal control calls, 404 citizen assist calls, 12 motorist assist calls, six reckless driving calls, 63 traffic stops and eight welfare checks. The total calls amounted to 509.
Arrests
Anthony Joseph Albanese from Fairplay was arrested Oct. 22 for driving under the influence with one prior for alcohol, no proof of insurance or failure to display, driving without drivers license and a weaving/lane usage violation. He was released on a $1000 personal recognizance bond Oct. 24.
Anthony William Caruso from Bailey was arrested Oct. 24 for criminal impersonation, resisting arrest, false report/alarm during other offense, driving under restraint, driver’s license/refusing to display and tampering with physical evidence/offering fake. He was released on a $500 cash/surety bond Oct. 24.
Jordan Paul Hurd from Longmont was arrested Oct. 21 for driving under influence of alcohol or drugs or both and weaving/lane usage violation. He was released on a $1000 cash self bond Oct. 21.
Christion Michael Wayne Leslie from Greeley was arrested Oct. 22 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. He was released on a $1000 personal recognizance bond Oct. 24.
Heather Anne Myers from Bailey was arrested Oct. 26 for driving under the influence, speeding 20-24 over limit and vehicular eluding. She is still in custody.
