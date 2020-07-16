The proposition of holding the Park County Fair seemed unlikely just two months ago.
But thanks to a few COVID-19-related modifications and some saavy planning on the part of event organizers, the fair is currently underway and will continue throughout the weekend.
Some traditional events were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, but the robust agenda at the 2020 Park County Fair still offers something for everyone.
The English and Western Show, Pie Eating Contest and Open Livestock Show highlight Thursday’s events, with the ever-popular Split Window Band topping the evening off with an 8 p.m. concert at the Brannan Outdoor Stage.
Friday is perhaps the fair’s most eventful day. The morning starts with the 4-H Dairy and Market Goat Show, followed by the 4-H Breeding Ewes Show, the Fair Barn Show and the always fun Dress an Animal event.
The Salida Circus and the 4-H Breeding Heifers and 4-H Market Beef Shows will be soon to follow, as will the 4-H Royalty Coronation and the CPRA Rodeo at Joe Linch Arena.
The Arena Allstars Band will throw music on the moment and tunes in the air at 8 p.m. beneath the bright lights of the Brannan Outdoor Stage.
Saturday’s highlights include Mile High Barrel Racing at Joe Linch Arena from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., as well as the Junior Livestock Auction at the Fair Barn Show Arena at 3 p.m.
The Junior Livestock Auction can also be accessed online this year at www.dvauction.com
Elvis will hit the Brannan Outdoor Stage at 8 p.m. to round out Saturday’s events.
The fair winds down to its conclusion Sunday, but not before offering Cowboy Church and a Pancake Breakfast at the Event Tent starting at 7:30 a.m.
Park County Kids FUNday starts at 10 a.m., complete with mutton bustin’, Catch an Animal and many other kid and crowd favorites.
The Carnival will be open each day, as will the Beer Garden during selected times.
Several cautionary notes should be made, however, for those attending this year’s fair. Due to health concerns, the following statement has been released by Park County officials specifically pertaining to those attending the fair:
COVID-19 UPDATE****
OFFICIAL STATEMENT:
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, please do not attend any Park County Fair or 4-H events if you have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who had Covid-19.
Be aware that people over 65 or individuals that have pre-existing health conditions are more at risk for Covid-19.
Be prepared to maintain social distancing between you and others. Wash your hands regularly and use hand sanitizer.
Face coverings will be available if you want one or feel free to bring your own.
Certain areas of the fairgrounds will be restricted to 4-H members and families, Fair Board/Livestock Committee and volunteers, exhibitors, and Extension Office staff only, please respect these boundaries and areas.
The rodeos will be limited to 200 tickets sold to adhere to our variance with the state
Junior Livestock Auction will be limited to 175 people in the barn and registered buyers only
If you are planning to attend, please refer to the Park County Public Health Guidelines.
