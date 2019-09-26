A structure fire, on a sparsely populated portion of Gap Road in the Elkhorn subdivision, was reported Sunday afternoon, Sept. 21, around 1:30 p.m. Occupants of the home were able to escape and call 911. The fire moved into the trees on one side of the house, resulting in a small wildland fire. The size of the fire was approximately 1.5 acres. No evacuations were ordered. Multiple fire districts and the United States Forest Service responded to the fire. The structure was a total loss. The fire was 100 percent contained by Monday, but there were still some interior hot spots. (Photo courtesy of Jeremiah Lindberg)
Latest e-Edition
This Week's Mountain Guide
Most Popular
Articles
- Historic 100-year-old building burns – arson suspected
- At last, the doctor is in for South Park area residents
- Park County Sheriff’s Blotter
- Structure fire near American Safari Ranch
- Park County Sheriff’s Blotter
- Fairplay town board considers charging stations
- County commissioners stop posting meeting notices and agendas at physical locations
- Top issues at BOCC meeting were camping regulations, stop light at County Road 43A
- Teachers’ salary negotiations in Park County School District RE-2 still stalled
- Coming together to bring happiness to others
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.