Structure fire

A structure fire, on a sparsely populated portion of Gap Road in the Elkhorn subdivision, was reported Sunday afternoon, Sept. 21, around 1:30 p.m. Occupants of the home were able to escape and call 911. The fire moved into the trees on one side of the house, resulting in a small wildland fire. The size of the fire was approximately 1.5 acres. No evacuations were ordered. Multiple fire districts and the United States Forest Service responded to the fire. The structure was a total loss. The fire was 100 percent contained by Monday, but there were still some interior hot spots. (Photo courtesy of Jeremiah Lindberg)

