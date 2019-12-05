Whether those attending Christmas or Christmas Eve church services in Park County are regular attendees, or whether they generally attend services exclusively during the Yuletide season, they are all more than welcome at the many churches whose doors will be open to the public for upcoming holiday-related services.
Some area churches have established and announced specific times and dates for Christmas-related services, while others have yet to do so. But almost all area churches will offer some version of special holiday services or activities.
To find out more about those churches that have not yet announced specifics pertaining their holiday services, readers should continue to check the “Worship Services” section of The Flume for updated information.
The following is not meant to provide a complete listing of all area churches offering holiday-related services, but rather to highlight just a few of the many Christmas service options available to Park County residents:
The Platte Canyon Community Church, located at 4954 County Road 64 in Bailey, will be offering a candlelight service Christmas Eve at 7 p.m.
Shepherd of the Rockies Lutheran Church, located at 106 Rosalie Road in Bailey, will offer a special service Christmas Eve at 5 p.m., and will also offer Advent Services and pot luck dinners Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, located at 455 Castello Avenue in Fairplay, will offer a Children’s Mass at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, and another Mass open to all at 7 p.m. that same evening.
Crow Hill Bible Church, located at 75 BullDogger Drive in Bailey, will host Christmas Eve Services at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
South Park Community Church, located at 600 Hathaway Street in Fairplay, will hold three candlelight services Christmas Eve at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. In the event that the chapel becomes filled to capacity, there will be a live streaming of the service in Fellowship Hall.
Faith Freedom Fellowship Church will hold a 6:30 p.m. candlelight service Christmas Eve. The church is located at 22099 U.S. Highway 285 in Fairplay.
The tradition of a candlelight service has become a common practice in many churches on Christmas Eve. The candlelight service alone has roots stemming from many different traditions. The time of fellowship beside roadside fires came to be commemorated within the church by the firelight of candles.
The tradition of placing Christmas candles in windows dates from the beginning of Christianity. A large candle was lit on Christmas Eve, symbolizing Christ, the light of the world. It burned throughout the night to mark the nativity lighting the way for Mary and Joseph.
Candlelight services are generally held at night, and are intended to be a way for groups of people, large or small, to quietly reflect, pray together, or simply show support for one another.
