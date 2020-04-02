Park County Creative Alliance has been holding meetings of small groups in different areas of the county to invite the input and participation from the many diverse artistic talents residing in Park County.
A recent gathering in Lake George at the Blah Blah Blah Café brought nine people together to discuss the efforts of the alliance to bring the variety of talents together.
The mission of the alliance is to identify and showcase the diversity of creative arts in Park County and to promote and coordinate arts and cultural activities and events.
They also want to create networking opportunities for artists and to enhance awareness of regional creative assets and promote cultural heritage and rural cultural tourism.
Currently, they have a website, parkcreates.org, and can be found on Facebook. Artists interested in participating with the alliance are encouraged and invited to visit the website and become involved. They are wanting to identify and create a resource directory of creative industries and artists in Park County.
One particular event that was discussed was the music and art on Kenosha, Hoosier, and Wilkerson Passes last September, which allowed Plein Air artists to illustrate the beauty of the fall colors. As musicians filled the air with a variety of colorful arrangements.
On Hoosier Pass, there were even two alphorns. A highlight to the alphorns performance was when they separated across the pass and echoed one another. They were all pleasant afternoons and people who stopped at the pull-outs were able to enjoy a little something special while taking in the scenery as they discovered painters and musicians along the trails.
Park County is blessed with a diverse amount of talent, not to mention the scenery, heritage and open spaces for inspiration. The goal of Park County Creative Alliance is to bring artists together to share and create and find ways to showcase and develop their skills.
