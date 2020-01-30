Park County commissioners approved revised policies for the cemetery advisory board and burials in Park County owned cemeteries.
Purposes of the cemetery board were reduced to ten from eleven. “To create a peaceful and serene atmosphere at each cemetery” was removed.
Two main purposes of the cemetery board are to maintain the cemeteries and to locate, identify and keep records of the burial sites. Maintenance of grave sites is not the responsibility of the cemetery board.
Three active county cemeteries are Horn in northeast Park County, Como and Lake George.
Bordenville Cemetery, 12 miles south of Jefferson on County Road 77, was removed from the list.
Two non-active county-owned cemeteries are in Shawnee and Park City, according to the regulations.
In order to be buried in a county cemetery, one must have resided in the county or paid property taxes for five years.
Changes in membership of the cemetery board included adding the coroner or the coroner’s representative as a nonvoting member, and deleting a nonvoting representative from the towns of Alma and Fairplay.
Voting members were reduced to eight from 10, two members from each cemetery area and two at-large members.
Membership terms were changed so all will serve three-year terms. Previously, some served three and some served five years.
To bury on private property, one must obtain a burial permit, landowner consent and follow any state and local laws on burials.
Policies were changed to allow a family member to participate with the designated cemetery board member in choosing a burial site.
Under the previous policies, only the cemetery board member chose a site.
Charges to open and close a grave remained between $400 to $2,000, depending on soil conditions and time involved. Fee for burying cremated ashes is $200.
Ashes may also be scattered at the cemetery or placed in an existing gravesite.
Costs may be adjusted from time to time by the county manager based on increases in actual costs.
Request for a burial must be made through the cemetery board. Park County Public Works will open and close all graves.
Burials will not take place on Sundays or holidays unless public works specifically approves the request.
A written request to the cemetery board must be made to save an adjacent site for a spouse.
Erection of a headstone or other permanent marker must be completed within six months and shall not be taller than 45 inches.
Vouchers
Vouchers were approved for payment in the amount of $126,540. The general fund spent $83,349. The human services fund spent $15,817 and sales tax fund spent $15,000. The grant fund spent $5,479 and the fleet fund spent $5,189. Public works spent $837 and the insurance fund spent $777. Conservation trust fund spent $91.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.