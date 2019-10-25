BAILEY, Colo. — The Bailey Outdoor Education and Recreation Area has officially opened registration for its 2019 Bailey Turkey Trot, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.
Event information and a registration link are available on the BOERA website at https://www.boera.org/the-bailey-turkey-trot.
The annual, family-friendly event, which includes a 5K trail run and one-mile fun run, has become a holiday tradition in Bailey and its neighboring mountain communities. In 2018, 274 runners and walkers of all ages converged on the 75-acre mountain property at 599 Rosalie Road for a festive morning of outdoor recreation and visiting with friends and neighbors.
According to Nikki Batzer, BOERA board president, the nonprofit organization also is currently seeking sponsors for this year’s Bailey Turkey Trot. The race organization team is offering multiple options to better accommodate all types of local businesses.
“We have five tiers, from Eagle at $100 to Signature at $750, with a variety of perks at each level,” Batzer explained. “All include a business logo on the back of this year’s Bailey Turkey Trot race shirt; we need to have logos in-house by Oct. 31 to meet our order deadline.”
She encouraged interested sponsors to send inquiries to boera.bailey@gmail.com for more information. Not only will local sponsorships allow BOERA to put on this special community event, but they will also provide much-needed funding to the Platte Canyon School District in the form of annual BOERA grants and scholarships.
During the 2018-19 school year, BOERA grants helped to fund the now-famous Platte Canyon Yacht Club STEM project at Platte Canyon High School, and a new greenhouse and adjustable basketball hoops at Deer Creek Elementary School. This year’s grant application period is currently open, with applications due no later than Oct. 31. And, since 2016, the organization has given nearly $8,000 in scholarships to graduating PCHS seniors.
“We couldn’t pursue our mission in the community without our Bailey Turkey Trot sponsors, or the many recreational users to contribute to our on-site cashbox throughout the year,” Batzer said. “Working together, we have the honor of giving back to our local school district and all of our children.”
BOERA asks each recreational user to donate $5 at the on-site cashbox. While some of the funds will be used for property maintenance and improvements, the bulk is returned to PCSD students in the form of annual scholarships and project grants. Use of the BOERA property is always free for children ages 18 and under, and for current and retired PCSD employees.
A unique piece of land owned by the PCSD, BOERA is open year-round. This drug, alcohol and smoke-free mountain property offers more than five miles of trails for hikers, trail runners and mountain bikers; the world-class Bailey Disc Golf Course; and an events calendar that includes the Bailey Turkey Trot, the annual Husky Invitational Cross Country Meet, mountain bike races, and the new Husky Hunt and Community Day.
To learn more about BOERA and its Bailey-based events and activities, visit boera.org. And, to stay up to date on the latest news, join the organization’s active Facebook community at facebook.com/BOERAinBaileyCO, and follow BOERA on Instagram (@Boera.Bailey).
