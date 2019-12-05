From the head of Currant Creek, going south down the creek, the southeast corner of the William Harrison Beery homestead (see The Flume July 26 and Aug. 9) touched the northwest corner of Hannah Hammond’s homestead on the creek.
Hannah had the first recorded homestead in the upper Currant Creek area, 1881, but she was not the first to arrive there.
Hannah’s son-in-law, Johannes “John” Bender, came to Colorado in 1859 seeking gold like so many others. Bender went first to Gilpin County and then to California Gulch by Leadville, where he spent several tough years mining.
John Bender was born in Darmstadt, Germany in 1837, the son of Johann “Martin” Bender (1810-76) and Anna Elisabeth Kuhl (1805 – 1878), the middle of three children: Martin Andreas “Andrew,” 1835-94; John, 1837-1902, and Catherine, 1847-1922.
Old World families often sent out a responsible family member to scout out the territory before the rest of the family emigrated. John, 17 years old, was the first of his immediate family to emigrate to America in July, 1854, sailing from London on the ship Sir Robert Peel with some of his mother’s relatives.
A year later, in August of 1855, John’s mother Elisabeth, father Martin, brother Andrew and sister Catherine, all emigrated to America, sailing on the ship Confederation, captained by Asa A. Corning, from Le Havre, France, to New York.
Also sailing on the same ship were Martin’s brother Karl Bender and his wife Catherine, Michael Kuhl, Martin’s brother-in-law, and his family and some other Kuhls. All of the Benders settled in Randolph, Wis. The Kuhls settled nearby in Cambria.
John Hammond and his wife Hannah and their daughters Annie and Mary, emigrated to America in 1849 on the ship Marmion from Liverpool, England, to New York. John’s brother James had emigrated in 1846. Both John and James were potters like their father.
James Hammond, Hamlet Copeland and John Sawyer were a three-member committee of the English Potters’ Emigration Society sent to America to establish a working community of potters in America. They settled in Columbia County, Wis., where John and his family later joined them.
The 1840s saw a time of severe economic depression in England, with a glut of potters who were out of work and in dire need. By 1844, the potter’s union of Staffordshire was supporting such a large number of potters it was costing 70 pounds sterling ($340) per week.
The potters’ union formed the Potters’ Joint Stock Emigration Society and Savings Fund, charging each member one pound per share to buy some 12,000 acres of land in the New World. To raise the funds for land they charged weekly contributions from members according to their shareholdings.
This plan was also designed to help lower the potter workforce, ensuring more demand for work and higher wages for those who remained in England.
By 1846, sufficient funds had been raised, and Hammond, Copeland and Sawyer were sent to America to purchase land. They left England in January 1846 and arrived in New York two months later and continued on to Washington, D.C.
The committee had brought a fancy set of pottery for the General Land Commissioner as a gift. The commissioner was not available upon the committee’s arrival in Washington, but his brother, a clerk in the land office, accepted the gift on his brother’s behalf, and advised the group to look for land in Wisconsin.
In April 1846, the group purchased either 1,000 acres, 1,640 acres, or 1,700 acres, according to various accounts, in Scott Township, and they were to divide the land into 20-acre parcels and build log cabins. Scott Township was actually named in 1849 after General Winfield Scott who was making a name for himself in the Mexican-American War.
Back in England, the potters’ union had split into eight branches, each with its own union. One member was chosen from each branch, forming the Estate Committee to accompany the 134 emigrants in the first group to see that everyone got their proper credits and land allotments.
Each emigrant was to get 20 acres of land with five acres fenced and planted, a log house built on that land before they arrived, passage for them and their families, and two years’ credit for provisions at the expense of the society to settle as farmers, not potters, all for six pence per week. Emigrants were selected by ballot and lottery.
After the society deemed sufficient time had elapsed, the committee set out to make all the preparations in America: the first group of about 140 people arrived the next summer of 1847.
After a five-week sea voyage to New York, up the Erie Canal to Buffalo, and across the Great Lakes to Milwaukee, Hammond met the group. When they finally got to Scott, they found the conditions no better than those they had fled from in England.
There were only four cabins built, all unfinished. The committee members had had to build their own cabins first, of course, and get settled in.
Provisions were hard to find, even with money, and starvation loomed. When such discouraging reports reached England, emigration naturally dwindled.
That first purchase of land in Scott was called Pottersville, and it was a dismal failure. By 1850 it was all but dead and was totally torn down by 1989.
But James and John survived. The 1850 U.S. Census has John, a farmer (~1818-73, or later) 32 years old, Hannah “Anna” (1820-97) 30 years old, Anna “Annie” six years old, Mary four years old and George, several months old, all living in Scott Township.
The 1860 census has John, still a farmer, Hannah, Annie, Mary, George, Emma, Henry and William all living in Scott Township.
After the rest of his family emigrated to Wisconsin in 1855, John Bender only remained a few years in Wisconsin, long enough to learn English and American customs, before heading to Colorado in 1859. Bender first spent some time in Gilpin County and then went to Leadville.
Then, Bender’s “activities and timeline become blank,” stated Doug Stiverson, Bender’s great-great-grandson. Bender does not appear in any 1860 census records. How long he remained in Gilpin County, Leadville or Colorado, his success or failure, is unknown, but at some point he returned to Wisconsin, where he met Annie Hammond.
Perhaps Bender returned for his sister Catherine’s wedding to Anton Artus in 1865, whom she had met in Wisconsin? We will never know, but Nov. 19, 1868, Bender married Annie Hammond at Fox Lake, Wis. Annie was born in Staffordshire, England in 1844.
The couple must have left almost immediately for Colorado, as their first child, John “Martin” was born Sept. 21, 1869, 10 months later, in Russell Gulch, Jefferson County, Colo.
Bender was a teamster and operated a dray business in the Central City area, and is listed there in the 1870 census. Bender had mining interests above Fairplay, as well.
The 1870 census listed Annie’s brother, George Hammond, as a neighbor. George was a teamster, too, and probably worked with his brother-in-law John in the dray business. Not much is known about George, according to Stiverson, but he was quite a “dandy” and moved around a lot.
The Benders second child, Mary Catherine, was born Jan. 27, 1871, in Russell Gulch. Later that year, John and Annie located to Currant Creek.
In 1871 or 1872, John’s sister Catherine, her husband Anton Artus and their three children arrived at Currant Creek and lived on the Bender Ranch, where their fourth child, Charles, was born in 1872.
The couple had two more children while living on Currant Creek, but eventually they moved to South Dakota in 1881 and are buried there in Clear Lake, Deuel County.
Anton Artus was also born in Darmstadt, Germany, in 1841, and emigrated to America in 1859 and became a naturalized citizen. Artus enlisted as a Union private in the Civil War in August of 1862, at 19 years old.
His wife, Catherine Bender Artus, applied for a Civil War pension a month after Anton died in January 1921 in South Dakota. Catherine passed away in 1922.
Anton and Catherine had seven children, three born in Wisconsin, three born on Currant Creek and one born in South Dakota.
The 1870 census in Scott Township, Wis. lists John Hammond with an occupation of farmer, 51 years old, living by himself. His wife Hannah, 49, daughter Mary, 24, who died in 1870 or sometime later, it is not known, and sons Henry, 14, and William, 12, are all listed as living together separate from John.
John and brother James Hammond were still shown owning their 20-acre parcels of land in Scott, Wis. in 1873. When and where John and James died remains a mystery.
What caused John and Hannah’s separation we will probably never know, but it is interesting to note that Hannah only appears in black “mourning” attire in all her Colorado pictures after 1871, according to Stiverson.
It seems the separation caused Hannah and her two sons to move to Colorado and join her daughter Annie and her brother-in-law John Bender on Currant Creek in 1871.
To be continued …
