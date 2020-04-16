In the 1800s when eastern settlers began to come to this region, blacksmiths, harness and saddle makers were very much needed and what we would refer to today as an essential business. By the mid 1900s, automobiles were becoming the means of transportation and eventually the blacksmiths, harness and saddle makers were not the commodity they once had been.
Today, saddle making is more of a form of artistry being kept alive by the few who still take pride in their craft and produce their goods individually to fit the needs and design tastes of their customers.
Rick Favinger of Buckstitch Saddlery in Lake George is such a craftsman. Favinger was born in Kansas, but moved with his family to Colorado Springs in 1956 when he was three years old. He took a general shop class in seventh grade, and leather-craft was among the different skills they worked on. “We learned how to use the tools and how to stamp and I think my first project was a wallet,” he explained.
He continued the skill as a hobby and after high school, he did a four-year stint with the U.S. Marine Corps. After discharge, he became a machine mechanic and worked a variety of jobs becoming specialized in designing laboratories to insure proper ventilation.
In early 1983 he met his wife Tonya and they were wed in August of that year. Mrs. Favinger convinced him to get his degree in engineering, and he did at age 40. “It just took me a while to figure out what I wanted to do,” he said.
His wife heard about a group called Colorado Saddle Makers Association and that there was a saddle show at the Colorado State Fair in about 1993.
“We attended the show and met Master Saddle Maker Jesse Smith, who encouraged me to stay with leather work,” explained Favinger.
Smith was encouraging and helpful. Favinger started working on his first saddle using Al Stolman’s Encyclopedia of Saddle Making. A few years later he went to CSMA’s annual seminar held in Grand Junction and met several other saddle makers. They were very positive and welcomed him into the group.
In an effort to refine his craft, he spent a week at a seminar sponsored by the Rocky Mountain Trade Show in Sheridan, Wyo. that was presented by five Master Saddle Makers.
In 1994, the Favingers purchased property in Lake George and began building their cabin.
“It took us about four years of working weekends and vacations to complete the cabin and we have been full time residents of Park County since 2001,” Favinger said.
The following year he decided to turn his saddle making into a business and opened Buckstitch Saddlery.
Favinger gets his leather from Wicket and Craig of Curwensville, Pa., using only North American hides, and is considered a world premiere vegetable tannery. All saddles are custom made, and he makes several other leather items with the exception of clothing and boots. Saddles, tack, chaps, gun belts and holsters are the bigger items, but he also makes wallets, notebooks and other items. Favinger also repairs saddles and tack.
Saddle making is not only an art where one ends up with an eye-pleasing product, but the saddle needs to be functional as well. Favinger takes pride in his projects and works closely with the customers and helps them make the several decisions needed to be made prior to starting the saddle such as the type of horse the saddle will be used on, and how the saddle will be used.
“When a customer comes into the shop to order a saddle, I sit down with them and go over all the basics before we start getting into the details,” he said.
A basic saddle without any tooling or special design, takes about 60 hours from start to finish. “I have a fully tooled saddle in my shop that has over 350 hours of labor in it,” he explained.
Favinger is responsible for the restoration of a twentieth century saddle made by Herman H. Heiser. The tree and rigging plates are all that was left original to the saddle. He spent six months researching information on the maker and restoring the saddle. The saddle is on display at the Pikes Peak Historical Society museum in Florissant. He has made several saddles for customers over the past twenty years.
Saddle making is a craft and an art in itself. Building a saddle that fits both the horse and rider without causing discomfort to either one is the craft part. The art comes not only in the tooling of a design but in the way the leather is fitted to the tree.
“Balance and symmetry are an important part of the process and I believe that the maker should concentrate on these as much or more than the fancy tooling,” Favinger said.
Buckstitch Saddlery is located at 40025 U.S. Highway 24 about 1.5 miles east of Lake George. Call 719-660-4488 for appointment or email buckstitchsaddlery@hughes.net.
