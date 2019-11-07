As any artist can attest, for one’s work to be known, it must first be seen.
Understanding that exposure is an essential ingredient to success for every aspiring artist, River Canyon Gallery in Bailey has recently developed a program whereby Platte Canyon High School student-artists can earn the privilege of having their work prominently displayed each month at its store.
PCHS art teachers carefully select works that are most deserving of the honor, and those works are displayed along with thoughtful, thorough artist’s statements.
A compelling charcoal sketch of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which was created by PCHS student-artist Matthew Lineberry, is currently displayed in the gallery.
Lineberry described the processes involved in planning and executing the sketch, and also described the benefits of having completed the project in his statement.
“I enjoyed this project because it allowed me to explore portraiture, which I was generally unfamiliar with beforehand,” Lineberry said. “I appreciate the process involved with creating black and white images far more, and hope to further pursue this form of image creation.”
The River Canyon Gallery is a non-profit organization that opened its doors May 1, 2010. The gallery is a component of the Cultural Counsel of Park County, and is staffed from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily by a rotating group of 12 local artists.
Inspiring works by PCHS students are by no means the only attraction at River Canyon Gallery. Whether buying or browsing, customers are greeted by an eclectic array of jewelry, paintings, photography, pottery, wood sculptures, weavings, textiles and beaded clothing throughout the store – all created by talented Bailey-area artists.
River Canyon Gallery is located at 57 Main Street in Bailey. More information about the gallery can be found at www.rivercanyongallery.com, or by calling the store directly at 303-838-2950.
