Vivian Rosso has worked in many local restaurants since 1987. To name a few: The Observatory, Woodside, Sweet Fanny Adams, Mountain View Cafe, Rustic Station, JJ Madwells, El Rio and, for the past 13 years, Zokas in Pine Grove.
For the industry, 13 years is a long time to be at any one establishment. Zokas’ friendly work environment and excellent staff made the stay easy, as well as the awesome food prepared by some of the best chefs in the mountain communities.
Rosso said, “In 13 years I think I’ve had four customers complain, and they were silly like, people that don’t like fat juicy burgers (wanted their burger squashed) or good barbecue sauce.”
Her children also benefitted from Zokas. Rachel and her Sea Camp compadres were the first group of students to work at the restaurant for tips toward their trip, a tradition that the Conifer Lobos baseball team still does annually. Her eldest son, Randy, dressed up in a Santa suit with his sunglasses and waved tree cutters towards the restaurant. John, the youngest, would host on Thursdays with his mom and bring folks non-alcoholic drinks. He made some good money with his friendly demeanor.
Having to support her children, Rosso usually held several jobs in the mountain area, including freelance design work, web site design, Llamma Bean sales and various other sales jobs. She adds community service to this by volunteering with the schools, MOPS, Mountain Peace Shelter, Food Pantry and yummy food for Platte Canyon Community Church’s Youth Group.
“Eat, drink and be merry is in my blood,” Rosso comments. She entered the industry at an early age in New York and worked in some of the finest restaurants in her coastal town and then to Denver to work for Specialty Corps., Baby Doe’s and the Marriott West.
“I truly love giving folks the ultimate dining experience and will miss the regulars, friends I have made over the years. Now, I figure I can join them,” Rosso added
Many guests will miss her warm smile and service which has graced Zokas for over a decade.
The owners, Kurt and Karen Blackwell, have truly brought something special to this area. Besides bringing wonderful food here, they have given back to the community in many ways, like hosting benefits for the “I Love U Guys Foundation,” Denver Children’s Advocacy, Conifer Chamber, Krohn’s disease and Brooks Davis after his accident. They also hosted a benefit for Rosso when she needed knee surgery, and raised over $7,000. Kurt is graciously having a retirement party for Rosso Dec. 20.
Besides restaurant work, Ms. Rosso is a seasoned graphic designer, a former video editor and guitar teacher. Her retirement will include more music making, teaching and volunteer work as she continues with advertising sales at The Flume newspaper. She may make guest appearances here and there, at local establishments.
One last Rosso quip: “Don’t forget to use your manners!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.